Android Users Get iOS 16 Before It Arrives on the iPhone, Sort Of

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

A Google Pixel 6 using the iOS 16 launcher to disguise itself as an iPhone.
Google, Apple, LuuTinh Developer

While your iPhone-wielding friends wait for the iOS 16 update, you can install it on your Android device a month early! Someone by the name LuuTinh Developer, who clearly has no respect for copyright laws, just launched a free iOS 16-styled launcher for Android.

In case my sarcasm wasn’t clear enough, you can’t really run iOS on top of Android. This launcher simply replicates the iOS 16 design by replacing some of your Android device’s UI elements.

But it’s pretty convincing! The iOS 16 launcher adds iOS-styled app icons, widgets, and app trays to your Android phone. And oddly enough, it also gives you an iPhone-styled Control Center, Dock, and Weather app.

1 of 5
An iOS-looking home screen on Android
LuuTinh Developer
Spotlight app search on Android.
LuuTinh Developer
An iOS-styled app tray on Android.
LuuTinh Developer
iPhone-styled app trays on Android
LuuTinh Developer
The iPhone weather app on Android
LuuTinh Developer
Navigate to Slide Number 1
Navigate to Slide Number 2
Navigate to Slide Number 3
Navigate to Slide Number 4
Navigate to Slide Number 5

If you’re concerned that Apple will destroy this launcher, stop worrying! This launcher is actually a few years old and updates every year to match the latest iOS release. With over 50 million downloads, it seems that Apple is willing to ignore copyright violations in order to give Android users a taste of the dark side.

iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max: Everything We Know so Far
RELATEDiPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max: Everything We Know so Far

At least, we hope that’s the situation. This launcher is an exciting example of Android customization, and more importantly, it lets Android users preview the iPhone experience. It seems like a win for everyone involved.

You can download the iOS 16 launcher for free on the Google Play Store. Or, if you just want an iOS-styled Control Center, try LuuTinh Developer’s Control Center iOS 15 app.

Get it on Google Play

Source: Patrick Ortolani via MacRumors

