This Wooden Raspberry Pi Game Console Is Just Plain Wild

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

@xguntherc
| 1 min read
wooden game console
mw33212 / Reddit

There are countless fun Raspberry Pi projects floating around the internet, like that ZX Spectrum Raspberry Pi cassette tape or a black and white TV that plays modern movies. But every once in a while, we see a beautiful retro-inspired device worth sharing.

Custom Raspberry Pi-powered game consoles are always fun to see, but the latest build spotted on Reddit is just plain wild. This retro gaming machine has dual screens, two speakers, and the entire console has a beautiful walnut wood finish. It’s pretty impracticable, but that doesn’t make it any less epic.

According to the designer, user MW33212 on Reddit, the entire build was relatively easy, and all it took was some household tools. And while it was an odd choice to use round screens instead of a traditional square, it makes the finished product stand out like a piece of art.

Raspberry Pi wooden game console
mw33212 / Reddit

“Inside, there’s a Raspberry Pi 4b, a small amp, a transformer, four speakers, two small fans for cooling, several monitor driver boards, and two 3.4″ circular 800 x 800 resolution LCD panels.”

We can clearly see some sort of power or volume knob at the top, both round 3.4-inch displays, and those tiny little speakers for all the nostalgic Mario Kart 64 sounds. The creator says it also has a screen saver mode, which turns the screens into two giant eyeballs, which sounds pretty neat.

This design would work great for a digital picture frame, and in the Reddit comments, the user mentions potentially using it for exactly that. Gaming isn’t all that practical on the round screens unless the content is front and center. It plays Mario Kart 64 great, but other titles may cut off content.

Either way, this is another excellent example of the multiple beautiful things you can make with a Raspberry Pi and some creativity.

via Makezine

