Dell Just Launched a More Affordable Version of Its Stunning Webcam

Dell is back with a new webcam, and this time, it doesn’t cost an arm and a leg. The all-new Dell Pro Webcam is a cheaper alternative to last year’s Ultrasharp Webcam, offering a QHD resolution, HDR support, motion tracking, a noise-canceling microphone, and more for just $135.

In effect, the new Dell Pro Webcam offers most of the Ultrasharp Webcam’s features for $65 less. The main difference is the resolution. While last year’s Ultrasharp Webcam captures 4K video, the new Ultrasharp Webcam caps out at a QHD 2560 x 1440—Dell calls this “2K resolution” for simplicity’s sake, but it’s actually a higher resolution than standard 2K.

Play Video

Another notable downgrade is the narrower 65- or 78-degree FOV, down from 90 degrees in the 4K model. And for whatever reason, Dell went with a USB-A cable in the new Pro Webcam—maybe the company expects you to plug this webcam into a dock or a monitor’s built-in USB port.

As with the Ultrasharp Webcam, the new Pro Webcam has a barrel-shaped design and can permanently rest at the top of your monitor. It also has a privacy shutter and works with Dell Peripheral Manager, which you can use to adjust webcam settings.

The Dell Pro Webcam is available today for $135. For what it’s worth, Dell says that this webcam is certified for both Zoom and Microsoft Teams.

Dell Pro Webcam QHD The Dell Pro Webcam features an excellent QHD “2K” resolution with HDR support, automatic face tracking, and a noise-reducing microphone.