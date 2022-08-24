Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Solo Stove Fire Pit 2.0 Review: A Removable Ash Pan Makes Cleaning Much Easier
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Netgear RAXE300 Router Review: Gigabit+ Wi-Fi for the Average Home
AnkerWork B600 Video Bar Review: The King of Webcams
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Channel Your Inner Jony Ive With This iPhone Designer Game

Danny Chadwick
Danny Chadwick
Associate Editor

Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read more...

About Review Geek
@jdannychadwick
| 1 min read

Design the Next iPhone Game open on a white background

Since 2007, Apple has treated us to a yearly tradition, the release of the new iPhone model. Steve Jobs or Tim Cook plays the proverbial Santa Claus to show us all the fun new toys we’ll get if we were good girls and boys this year—or have $1,000+ ready to spend.

But this year, you can know what it’s like to step out onto the keynote stage in a black turtle neck and show the world what they’ll be waiting in line for in September. Game programmer Neal Agarwal has launched “Design the Next iPhone” on his appropriately named website: Neal.Fun.

The game is simple. You get a generic iPhone model to play with and a ribbon of components to drag onto it like LEGO Bricks. You can add the standard iPhone gear such as cameras, buttons, lightning ports, notches, and more. But the real fun comes in adding stuff Apple would never put on their flagship mobile device. Things like old-school cell phone antennas, joysticks, D-pads, iPod click wheels, rotary dials, steering wheels, and copter blades. (No, there’s no UBC-C port, sorry).

iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max: Everything We Know so Far
RELATEDiPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max: Everything We Know so Far

When you finish making the iPhone of your dreams (or nightmares), you can export a short MP4 video of your creation slowly spinning with the price hanging above the phone. Players are already having a field day with the game, of course. Replies to Agarwal’s tweet announcing the game are filled with themed iPhones ranging from Transformers to McDonald’s, as well as absurdist designs with dozens of cameras and even ones that look like little robots.

None of this will end up in the One More Thing segment of the September 7th keynote. But, you can still bust out your black turtleneck and play along.

The 4 Best iPhones of 2022

Best Overall
iPhone 13
Shop Now
Best Midrange
iPhone 13 SE
Shop Now
Best Premium
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Shop Now
Best Small
iPhone 13 Mini
Shop Now
READ NEXT
Danny Chadwick Danny Chadwick
Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read Full Bio »