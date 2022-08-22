Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Software Now Costs as Much as a Decent Car

Tesla’s “Full Self-Driving,” which cost $10k earlier this year but quickly went up to $12,000, is about to be even more expensive. Starting on September 5th, Tesla’s FSD upgrade will now be $15,000, or about as much as a decent used car.

Over the weekend, Elon Musk tweeted that the cost of its popular driver assistance software, which is still considered a beta, would increase to $15,000. The massive price hike coincides with an update to the latest 10.69.2 beta version of the software.

This isn’t the first time Tesla has increased the price of FSD, which is not true “self-driving.” As of today, there are no consumer vehicles in the United States that can completely drive themselves. Even expensive ones like a Tesla with FSD.

In January, Musk said the $199 per month subscription access to FSD would see a price increase later, but we haven’t heard anything about that today. However, expect a price increase on the subscription model sometime soon.

For those keeping track, the price of Tesla’s self-driving software now costs nearly double what it initially arrived at. Tesla first started testing its software in 2020 for $8,000. The beta opened to more drivers in late 2021 and went up to $10k.

Now, if you want to experience Tesla’s latest enhancements, it’ll cost as much as a 2016 Toyota Camry or the price of a decent used SUV in the United States.

After wide release of FSD Beta 10.69.2, price of FSD will rise to $15k in North America on September 5th. Current price will be honored for orders made before Sept 5th, but delivered later. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 21, 2022

It’s worth noting that any buyer who orders a Tesla with FSD before September 5th, regardless of when the vehicle finally gets delivered, will still get the current $12,000 price. Tesla will honor current pricing on all orders on or before September 5th, 2022. The increase only affects those in North America.

Elon Musk has previously called the upcoming 10.69.2 software release a “major code change” and a “big step forward” for the software, and I guess now they think it’s worth even more money. Those interested in FSD may want to hurry and buy it.