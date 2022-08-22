Google’s Pixel Buds Pro Are Already on Sale

Just weeks after their launch, the Pixel Buds Pro are already on sale. Google’s flagship earbuds offer an impressive experience with hands-free Assistant and, for the first time, an ANC mode. Grab them for just $175 while this sale is live—that’s a $25 discount!

Both the Charcoal and Lemongrass versions of Pixel Buds Pro are discounted during this sale. If I’m not mistaken, these are the most popular color options for the Pixel Buds Pro, and the Lemongrass unit I reviewed earlier this month looks especially stylish.

In my detailed review, I found that the Pixel Buds Pro offer a unique experience thanks to their long battery life, hands-free Google Assistant, and awesome ANC mode. But the sound quality falls short of expectations—it isn’t the worst trade-off, and it’s something I’m willing to tolerate, but audiophiles may want to look elsewhere.

We don’t know when this deal ends, but hey, it’s the first Pixel Buds Pro discount on Amazon. If you want Google’s flagship earbuds, I suggest ordering them now in case this is a short-lived discount.