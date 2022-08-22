Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Google’s Pixel Buds Pro Are Already on Sale

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team.

1 min read
The Pixel Buds Pro earbuds in green.
Andrew Heinzman / Review Geek

Just weeks after their launch, the Pixel Buds Pro are already on sale. Google’s flagship earbuds offer an impressive experience with hands-free Assistant and, for the first time, an ANC mode. Grab them for just $175 while this sale is live—that’s a $25 discount!

Both the Charcoal and Lemongrass versions of Pixel Buds Pro are discounted during this sale. If I’m not mistaken, these are the most popular color options for the Pixel Buds Pro, and the Lemongrass unit I reviewed earlier this month looks especially stylish.

Google Pixel Buds Pro Review: Nearly Perfect, No Thanks to the Sound Quality
RELATEDGoogle Pixel Buds Pro Review: Nearly Perfect, No Thanks to the Sound Quality

In my detailed review, I found that the Pixel Buds Pro offer a unique experience thanks to their long battery life, hands-free Google Assistant, and awesome ANC mode. But the sound quality falls short of expectations—it isn’t the worst trade-off, and it’s something I’m willing to tolerate, but audiophiles may want to look elsewhere.

We don’t know when this deal ends, but hey, it’s the first Pixel Buds Pro discount on Amazon. If you want Google’s flagship earbuds, I suggest ordering them now in case this is a short-lived discount.

Google Pixel Buds Pro

The Pixel Buds Pro are Google's first ANC-enabled wireless earbuds. They also feature hands-free Google Assistant, a killer battery life, and a shockingly comfortable design.

Review Geek's Review Score: 8/10
Amazon

$174.99
$199.99 Save 13%

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
