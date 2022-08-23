Buying Guides
Satechi’s SSD Enclosure Is Made for Power Users

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

Satechi's new SSD enclosure next to an M.2 SSD.
Satechi

Everyone should own a portable hard drive, but external SSDs are a bit costly. It’s often cheaper to just buy an NVMe drive and shove it in an enclosure. And Satechi has an impressive new NVMe enclosure that power users will appreciate.

At a glance, this is a straightforward drive enclosure. It supports transfer speeds up to 10Gbps with a USB-C 3.2 connection and an M.2 NVMe SSD—that’s exactly what you’d expect from a modern NVMe enclosure. But Satechi did something interesting here; it implemented a tool-free design.

Normally, you need to use a screwdriver to install an SSD in a portable enclosure. Satechi’s enclosure opens with a sturdy little thumbswitch, so you can quickly install or swap SSDs. The average user will never swap their external drive, but this is an awesome feature for those who want to make several separate SSD backups using just one drive enclosure.

It’s worth noting that similar 10Gbps NVMe drive enclosures, such as those from Anker or SABRENT, between $30 and $40. Satechi’s enclosure is comparatively expensive at $50. But if you want to use multiple NVMe drives, or if you plan to move an SDD from an enclosure to a PC motherboard, the Satechi tool-free enclosure is a huge convenience.

The Satechi NVMe and SATA SSD enclosure is available today for $50. You can order it from Satechi’s website. If you’re interested in this kinda stuff, I suggest checking out Satechi’s USB-C hub that doubles as an SSD enclosure.

Satechi Tool-Free SSD Enclosure

This affordable Satechi enclosure offers transfer speeds up to 10Gbps with an M.2 SSD. It also has a neat tool-free design and comes with a USB-C data transfer cable. (Note that this enclosure doesn’t include an SSD.)

Satechi

