Best Silent Mice for Your Computer

What to Look For in Silent Mice

Silent mice are becoming popular because they can accomplish everything traditional mice do without the constant clicking noise. That said, not all silent mice are created equal, and you’ll want to avoid spending your money on a bad purchase. Before you buy, here are a few things to be aware of:

Mouse Size : When it comes to computer mice, one size does not fit all. Companies have learned to create different mice sizes to fit various hands, as well as mice that offer left and right-handed options (or both), so you’ll want to make sure the one you get is a comfortable fit.



Battery Type : Years ago, traditional mice didn’t need batteries, but that’s not always the case now. Wireless mice, in particular, have to use either a rechargeable or a replaceable battery to keep working. Remember that rechargeable batteries may be more convenient, but replaceable batteries tend to last longer.



Durability : The goal is to have a silent mouse that offers you many months or even years of use. If you’re a bit heavy-handed, you’ll want to make sure your mouse can take the hits. It also helps to have a mouse capable of taking plenty of clicks over time, especially if your job or task requires a lot of button-tapping.



Connectivity : Wired mice are still a popular choice, but it’s clear that wireless options are a big deal. Both can do great things for your computer experience, but you’ll need to decide which option is better for your lifestyle. A wired mouse is best if you’re looking for more reliable feedback from your inputs, while a Bluetooth mouse offers more versatility.



Design: Of course, you’ll want a mouse that’s pleasing to look at and fun to use. But you’ll also want to keep the mouse’s functionality in mind. For example, mice that sport an ergonomic grip offer a relaxed fit that’s perfect for those with wrist problems, and small or foldable mice make portability a breeze.

Best Overall: Logitech M330 Silent Plus Wireless Mouse

Impressive wireless range ✓ Long battery life

Right hand use only ✗ Doesn't work on clear glass

Logitech’s M330 Silent Plus Wireless Mouse offers you the total package of ease of use, quickness, and longevity. Logitech has been a trusted name in the computer industry for providing excellent products for an even greater price, and their Silent Plus mouse is no exception to the rule.

This silent mouse offers a 2.4 GHz wireless Bluetooth compatibility that connects to your computer as soon as you power it on. The noise reduction is at 90%, making sure every click is barely there, and that focus is at a maximum. Battery life is impressive, with the mouse able to offer up to two years of use with replaceable AA batteries. It also has up to 33 ft of range, so it’s great for class or work presentations. And with countered rubber grips around the edges, you can use the mouse comfortably all day long.

Best Overall Logitech M330 Silent Plus Wireless Mouse Logitech's M330 offers everything you need to get through the day.

Best Budget: Corn USB Silent Wired Computer Mouse

Ambidextrous usage ✓ Easy to work

Modest speeds ✗ Lack of customizable buttons

Hey, there’s nothing wrong with keeping a budget when buying new tech. That said, you still deserve to have the best for the least, and Corn’s USB Silent Wired Computer Mouse gives you precisely that. This silent mouse is the best budget-friendly mouse you can buy and fits well into any home or office.

Corn designed this silent mouse with an ergonomic grip that works for both left and right-handed users, allowing you freedom of choice while staying comfortable in the palm of your hand. The silent mouse also comes with side-to-side scrolling and zoom features, giving you horizontal and vertical control that’s ideal for working on spreadsheets and wide-screen presentations. Wired connectivity gives you an instant connection with no setup required, and with 1000 DPI (Dots per Inch), your scrolling experience will be buttery smooth. The Corn silent mouse is certainly worth every penny.

Best Budget Corn USB Silent Wired Computer Mouse Corn's silent mouse offers impressive functionality for a great cost.

Best Premium: Logitech MX Master 3S

Top-quality design ✓ Lots of customizable keys

Lots of customizable keys ✓ Incredibly high sensitivity rate

Pricey ✗ Right hand only design

We said earlier that Logitech made gear for all tech levels, and the Logitech MX Master 3S is a silent mouse designed for those who won’t settle for anything less than the best. With top specs in speed, performance, and versatility, this wireless hardware offers you the latest and greatest in silent mouse technology.

The Logitech MX Master 3S offers a 90% noise reduction on every click and 8000 DPI scrolling that can work on virtually any surface. Customizable options allow you to control the rechargeable mouse how you want to, so you can change the sensitivity and speed of your scrolling at any time. This premium mouse also comes with Logitech’s FLOW control, which lets you switch seamlessly between up to three computers and transfer text, images, and even entire files. A plethora of buttons gives you multiple levels of precision and unique input options, while the ergonomic design provides a sizable grip that doesn’t hinder its ability to be quiet. It won’t take long to see this device live up to Logitech’s excellent standards.

Best Premium Logitech MX Master 3S Logitech's Master 3S cuts no corners, giving you everything you desire in a premium package.

Best for On-The-Go: Pinkcat Slim Silent Mouse

Travel-ready design ✓ Adjustable DPI

Limited functions ✗ Not as durable as other mice

If you’re always hopping from place to place, you need a silent mouse that can keep up with you. The Pinkcat Slim Silent Mouse is highly portable without giving up any of the features you need.

Pinkcat’s travel mouse comes out of the box with Bluetooth 5.0, allowing it to sync instantly with the latest computers. Its thin, low-profile design helps it fit snugly into any pocket, handbag, or backpack to slide seamlessly into your busy routine. The mouse comes with Bluetooth and has a range of 50 ft, as well as three DPI settings (800, 1200, and 1600) to control your scrolling speeds. Two AAA batteries are all you need to run this mouse, and with power-saving and sleep standby options, it will offer you many months of reliable performance.

Best for On-The-Go Pinkcat Slim Silent Mouse Pinkcat's silent mouse is every bit as thin and portable as it is quiet.

Best for Gamers: Mojo Pro Performance Silent Gaming Mouse

Supreme button customization ✓ Split-second reaction speeds

Split-second reaction speeds ✓ Extremely high DPI

No Bluetooth compatibility ✗ Not designed to be portable

In the tech world, gamers always get the elite in power-forward hardware. Mojo has continued this tradition with the Mojo Pro Performace Gaming Mouse. This silent mouse rivals top competitors while offering a much quieter gaming experience for the clickier games (looking at you, League of Legends).

The first thing to mention is the incredible response rate. Mojo’s silent mouse clocks in at high numbers across the board, sporting an advanced gaming sensor that offers up to 12,000 DPI and a 1,000 Hz polling rate. It’s also backward compatible, allowing it to work with Windows software as far back as Windows 7. Nine customizable buttons mean there’s always a quick key option in any situation, and a rapid-fire “sniper” key gives you the edge in shooters. Wired connectivity offers “plug and play” access, while Mojo’s gaming software allows you to further customize your buttons, change your LED options, and even set up a gamer profile. You’ll be sure to conquer any lane you play.