SteelSeries Dives Into Gaming Speakers with its “Arena” Lineup

After selling an innumerable number of headphones, SteelSeries is ready to enter the gaming speaker market. It just launched three tiers of speakers—the basic Arena 3, the subwoofer-equipped Arena 7, and the surround sound Arena 9.

All three speaker tiers offer wired or Bluetooth connectivity. They also support Sonar Audio Software Suite features, including parametric EQ, and can automatically pair with SteelSeries headsets or the new Arena Wireless Mic. Still, the most expensive Arena configurations come with a few upgrades.

The Arena 9 is clearly the flagship of the bunch, coming in at a cool $550. It’s a 5.1-channel system with three desktop speakers (stereo and center channels), plus a subwoofer and two wireless rear speakers.

Interestingly, the Arena 9 speakers require a USB connection for surround sound, though they also offer 3.5mm and Bluetooth connectivity. Oh, and the Arena 9’s two stereo speakers offer RGB integration.

SteelSeries’ Arena 7 speakers cost $300 and offer a simple 2.1-channel setup. There’s two stereo desktop speakers with RGB integration, plus a wireless subwoofer. Connectivity options include USB, 3.5mm cable, and Bluetooth.

And then there’s the $130 Arena 3. This is the most basic speaker setup offered by SteelSeries—it’s just a pair of stereo desktop speakers. Notably, these speakers don’t offer USB connectivity, and they lack RGB integration. (Although you can change the color of the power LED using RGB.)

All of SteelSeries’ Arena speakers are available today at the company’s webstore. Note that these speakers work with desktop PCs, TVs, game consoles, and other devices with 3.5mm or Bluetooth connectivity. You can also buy the $100 Arena Wireless Mic for echo-free audio with the Arena speakers.

