Android Auto Fails to Connect with Select Smartphones After Update

Some Android Auto users are frustrated after updating the software to version 7.8.6. An August 15th thread on the Google Auto Help page contains over 100 reports from users that their phones no longer connect to the service.

Users report that after updating to the latest app version, their phones display a “Reconnect your Android Auto device or check its compatibility” error message when they attempt to connect their smartphones to their car. Samsung phones appear to be the most common models affected. The Samsung Galaxy S9, S10, S20, S21, and S22 are repeatedly cited in the thread. Other makes of phones, including Asus, Google Pixel, OnePlus, and Xiaomi, are also mentioned. Both wired and wireless connections appear to be affected.

The help thread was originally posted on August 12th. Google Auto Team members have responded twice. Once on August 18th, asking for details about error messages, car and phone models, Android OS versions, and more. The second response was on August 20th, acknowledging the issue and promising an update when more information is available.

Android Auto is one of the most popular car entertainment apps on the market. It allows Android OS users to their vehicle display to utilize apps like Google Maps, Waze, Google Play Music, Spotify, and more. It also allows drivers to receive text messages and phone calls through their car’s audio system. As well as employ messengers like Facebook Messenger, Google Hangouts, and Telegram handsfree.

Source: Android Authority