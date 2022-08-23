Buying Guides
Razer’s Wireless Basilisk V3 Pro Is Finally Here

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The Razer Basilisk V3 Pro on a mousepad with RGB lighting.
Razer

Every few years, Razer flexes its expertise with a crazy new gaming mouse. And the Basilisk V3 Pro might be the company’s latest achievement. Just don’t let your appetite overtake your budget, cause this thing ain’t cheap.

At a cool $150, the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro is more than twice the price of Razer’s standard Basilisk V3. But it offers several compelling upgrades, including wireless connectivity, a more powerful 30K DPI optical sensor (up from 26K), Hyperspeed multi-device support (it can share a dongle with other Hyperspeed products), and wireless charging with a new Mouse Dock Pro.

Notably, the new Mouse Dock Pro ($70) enables a 4K polling rate when using the Basilisk V3 Pro over a wireless connection (it acts as a HyperPolling Wireless Dongle). The Mouse Dock Pro includes a small “puck” that you can attach to the bottom of your mouse for wireless charging—you can buy the puck on its own ($20) if you want to use cheaper Qi chargers, by the way.

The Basilisk V3 Pro’s other features are just carryovers from the Basilisk V3. So, it comes with responsive optical switches, 11 programmable buttons, integrated Chroma RGB lighting, and the fancy HyperScroll Tilt wheel. This scroll wheel lets you quickly switch between “tactile” and “free spinning” modes to navigate games or webpages.

Additionally, Basilisk V3 Pro comes with Razer’s Speedflex USB-C cable. You can use the mouse over a wired connection if you want, although I suggest buying the much cheaper Basilisk V3 if you don’t need wireless functionality.

Razer’s new Basilisk V3 Pro is available today at Amazon and the Razer webstore. It’s a bit expensive at $150, but it’s clearly a flagship product for the Razer brand.

Razer Basilisk V3 Pro Customizable Wireless Gaming Mouse: Fast Optical Switches Gen-3 - HyperScroll Tilt Wheel - Chroma RGB - 11 Programmable Buttons - Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor - Classic Black

With wireless connectivity, a 30K DPI sensor, Chroma RGB support, and 11 programmable buttons, Razer's Basilisk V3 Pro is the gaming mouse you've been waiting for.

Amazon

$159.99
 

Razer


 

Razer Basilisk V3 Pro + Charging Dock

Did you know that the Basilisk V3 Pro supports wireless charging with Razer’s Mouse Dock? Get the two products in an affordable bundle!

Razer

Source: Razer

 

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT.
