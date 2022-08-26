Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Solo Stove Fire Pit 2.0 Review: A Removable Ash Pan Makes Cleaning Much Easier
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Lenovo ThinkPad X13s (Snapdragon) Review: Suitable Power Limited by Size
Netgear RAXE300 Router Review: Gigabit+ Wi-Fi for the Average Home
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

SpaceX and T-Mobile Team up to Eliminate Dead Zones, but There’s a Catch

Danny Chadwick
Danny Chadwick
Associate Editor

Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read more...

About Review Geek
@jdannychadwick
| 1 min read
SpaceX and T-Mobile CEOs on stage at Starbase, TX
T-Mobile

At a live event on Thursday evening, the CEOs of SpaceX and T-Mobile took the stage at Starbase, Texas, to announce the companies’ new joint venture: Coverage Above & Beyond. The unexpected pairing aims to eliminate cellphone dead zones in the United States.

The plan aims to connect the vast majority of the smartphones on the T-Mobile network to SpaceX’s Starlink satellites, providing basic connectivity to even the most remote regions in the United States. According to SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, testing is set to begin by the end of next year.

For T-Mobile’s part, CEO Mike Sievert promised that customers wouldn’t need to buy a new phone to use the new service. The one you currently have in your pocket will suffice. He also stated the company intends to include Coverage Above & Beyond for free on the carrier’s most popular plans and offer it for a monthly fee to low-cost plans.

You Can Now Experience SpaceX Starlink Internet on a Boat
RELATEDYou Can Now Experience SpaceX Starlink Internet on a Boat

However, both executives stressed that, at least at first, Coverage Above & Beyond would be an emergency backup for those who get caught out in the middle of nowhere with no cell coverage. Above & Beyond will start out supporting text messaging, SMS, and select messaging apps, with a connection speed of around four megabits. Although, Musk teased that you might be able to get voice and “a little bit of video” if there are not too many people on the network.

The Best Cell Phone Plans of 2022

Best Cell Phone Plan Overall
Verizon 5G Get More
Shop Now
Best Budget Cell Phone Plan
Mint Mobile 12-Month Unlimited
Shop Now
Best Prepaid Cell Phone Plan
T-Mobile Connect
Shop Now
Best Cell Phone Plan for Two Lines
Verizon 5G Start
Shop Now
Best Cell Phone Family Plan
Visible Party Pay
Shop Now
Best Unlimited Cell Phone Plan
AT&T Unlimited Elite
Shop Now
READ NEXT
Danny Chadwick Danny Chadwick
Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read Full Bio »