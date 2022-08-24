Fitbit Debuts Two Premium Smartwatches And a Fitness Tracker

Fitbit makes some of our favorite fitness trackers, but they haven’t released many new options since 2020. Today, the Google-owned company unveiled three new wearables, none of them run Wear OS3, but they all have plenty to offer. Here’s what you need to know about the new Fitbit Sense 2, Versa 4, and Inspire 3.

You’ll first notice that none of these wearables are substantially different from their predecessors. Instead, we’re getting incremental improvements to devices users already know and love.

The Sense 2 and Versa 4 smartwatches are both thinner, lighter, and finally have physical buttons. And, now that Google owns the company, we’re getting access to Google Maps and Wallet. That said, they still run Fitbit’s software, so you can expect solid battery life and all of Fitbit’s useful features.

Both offer all the usual health and wellness sensors, including continuous heart rate monitoring, not to mention activity, stress, and sleep tracking. Furthermore, Sense 2 received a new constant electrodermal activity (cEDA) sensor to track stress all day long. Both watches come with around “6+ days” of battery life, which will vary depending on your usage.

Fitbit Sense 2 The new Fitbit Sense 2 delivers an improved design, all-day stress tracking, Google Maps, and more for $299.

The new Fitbit Sense 2 is $299 and is available for pre-order today in three colors, while the slightly paired down, more affordable Versa 4 is $229 and is also available to order in four colors. We don’t have a release date, but they’ll start shipping this fall.

Fitbit Versa 4 Fitbit’s latest Versa 4 is thinner, lighter, has physical buttons, and access to Google Maps and Wallet all for $229.

Additionally, Fitbit announced a new Inspire 3 fitness tracker, which obviously won’t have all the smartwatch features of the models mentioned above. This entry-level wearable looks similar to previous models yet comes with a new OLED display instead of the monochrome LED screen on the Inspire 2.

With an upgraded OLED display, you’ll be happy to hear it still packs 10+ days of battery life, has a few new sensors to deliver more features, and comes with six months of Fitbit Premium for free.

The Fitbit Inspire 3 is available to pre-order for $99 and will start shipping in September.