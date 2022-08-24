Buying Guides
Steelseries Adds Three Headsets to Its Arctis Nova Lineup

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

| 1 min read
The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 headset with a PS5.
The wireless SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7. SteelSeries

After throwing the kitchen sink at its $350 Arctis Nova Pro headset, SteelSeries is selling something a bit more modest. The company just launched three new Arctis Nova headsets, ranging in price from $60 to $180.

The high-end Arctis Nova 7 is basically a toned-down version of SteelSeries’ Pro headset. At $180, it comes with a 38-hour battery life, a noise-canceling retractable mic, and onboard controls that let you adjust chat and game volume simultaneously.

Additionally, the Arctis Nova 7 has four connectivity options—Bluetooth, 3.5mm cable, USB-C, or the included wireless USB-C dongle. And with multisource audio, the Arctis Nova 7 can connect with two devices simultaneously (over Bluetooth and the wireless dongle).

The Arctis Nova 3 dumps most of these features for a simpler experience and a $100 price tag. It still has the noise-canceling retractable mic, but it requires a wired USB-C or 3.5mm connection. That said, the Nova 3 adds dual-zone RGB lighting, which the Nova 7 lacks.

SteelSeries Dives Into Gaming Speakers with its "Arena" Lineup
RELATEDSteelSeries Dives Into Gaming Speakers with its "Arena" Lineup

And for the budget shoppers, SteelSeries sells the new Arctis Nova 1 for just $60. It’s practically identical to the Nova 3, minus RGB lighting and USB-C connectivity. Basically, it’s your average 3.5mm wired headset with some SteelSeries engineering.

All three of SteelSeries’ new headsets are available at the company’s website. Note that while SteelSeries asks for your “primary game platform” during checkout, this decision only affects the color of your headset’s headband.

SteelSeries Arctis 7 Headset

The SteelSeries Arctis 7 offers Spatial Audio and Parametric EQ support, plus a 38-hour battery, onboard mixing controls, and multi-platform wireless through a USB-C dongle.

SteelSeries

SteelSeries Arctis 1 Headset

The lightweight and wired SteelSeries Arctis 1 features noise-canceling mics, onboard controls, and console compatibility.

SteelSeries

SteelSeries Arctis 3 Headset

SteelSeries Arctis 3 packs the same features as the cheaper Arctis 1 headset, plus customizable dual-zone RGB lighting and USB-C connectivity.

SteelSeries
