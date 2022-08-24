Apple’s “Far Out” iPhone 14 Launch Event Gets an Official Date

It seems that the rumors were true. Apple now confirms that its “Far Out” event airs September 7th. The company is expected to reveal its iPhone 14 lineup and launch the latest version of iOS. Other software updates, such as macOS Ventura, could also arrive during the event.

Notably, this is Apple’s first in-person event since the beginning of the pandemic. It will stream live from the Steve Jobs Theater at 10 AM PT (1 PM ET) on September 7th.

Analysts believe that Apple will show off the iPhone 14 lineup during this “Far Out” event. But it seems that the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will get the most upgrades, including a 48MP main camera (up from 12MP).

Those hoping for an iPhone 14 Mini may be disappointed. Most leakers agree that Apple will ditch the Mini for a new iPhone 14 Max model—not to be confused with the iPhone 14 Pro Max! It’s confusing, but here’s the gist; the iPhone 14 Max is supposedly larger than the basic iPhone 14, but it doesn’t have any other upgrades.

Now, if only we could figure out why Apple named this event “Far Out,” and why the banner is full of stars. Perhaps the iPhone 14 will use new camera hardware or software for night sky photography?