‘Wordle’ Now Exists in an Official Smartphone App

It seems that Wordle is no longer just a browser game. Starting today, Wordle is included in the NYT Crossword app for iOS and Android. This app requires a New York Times Games subscription, though it allows you to play all of the publication’s popular word games in one place.

This is a somewhat ironic situation. A huge part of Wordle‘s success was its web-based approach. Instead of forcing people to download an app, they could try the game or share it with friends using a simple URL.

Wordle will continue to exist as a free browser game, but NYT subscribers may prefer to use the NYT Crossword app. Just bear in mind that this app doesn’t unlock any extra Wordle features, aside from those already offered to subscribers.

If you don’t want to download the NYT Crossword app, you can simply add Wordle‘s webpage to your phone’s home screen. The webpage will function like an application, eliminating the need to install any software.

The NYT Crossword app is available on both iOS and Android. You can download it for free and enjoy a seven-day trial. After the trial ends, you need a New York Times Games subscription, which costs $1.25 a month.