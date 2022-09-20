Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Solo Stove Fire Pit 2.0 Review: A Removable Ash Pan Makes Cleaning Much Easier
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Sony WH-1000XM5 Review: The Best ANC Headphones Just Got Better
1MORE SonoFlow Review: Great Sound for Days on End
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches

The Best Wireless Android Auto Adapters in 2022

Carsifi
🕚 Updated September 2022
Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek

| 7 min read

Most in-car infotainment systems aren't very good. That's where Android Auto comes in. It'll help you keep your eyes on the road and your hands on the wheel. Here are the best wireless Android Auto adapters worth trying.

Scroll Table to Left
  Best Overall Best Budget Best Usability Best Compatibility Best Premium
 
  Motorola
MA1 Adapter 		AAWireless
Adapter 		Carsifi
Wireless Android Auto 		OTTOCAST
U2-X Adapter 		The Magic Box
Wireless Adapter
 
Amazon

$117.95
 
Amazon

$89.99
 
Carsifi

 
 
Amazon

$149.00
 
Magic Box

 
 

Our SummaryComes from a reliable manufacturer and offers smooth performance.AAWireless was one of the first options on the market and is one worth buying.One of the newest intelligent wireless AA adapters that support multiple devices.With excellent performance and support for Android Auto or CarPlay, this works for everyone.This isn't just a wireless adapter. It's an entire Android smart box.
Pros✓ Slim design
✓ Easy setup
✓ Reliable connection		✓ Fast connection
✓ Durable design
✓ Good audio sync		✓ Works with two phones
✓ Easy setup
✓ Fast performance		✓ Fast performance
✓ CarPlay or Android Auto
✓ 2.4 or 5GHz Wi-Fi		✓ CarPlay or Android Auto
✓ App streaming
✓ Extra USB & HDMI Port
Cons✗ Limited availability
✗ A bit expensive		✗ Occasional lag
✗ Expensive		✗ Expensive
✗ Connection errors		✗ More expensive
✗ Struggles with steering wheel controls		✗ Nearly $400
✗ Difficult to setup
Scroll Table to Right
Review Geek's expert staff has decades of experience testing and reviewing products. Our recommendations come from countless hours of digging into every product to find its strengths and weaknesses. We then compare that with other related products to help you find the best one for your needs. All of our reviews and product recommendations are done without bias, and we never accept payment in exchange for a review or recommendation. Read More »
Table of Contents

What to Look For in an Android Auto Adapter
How Wireless Android Auto Adapters Work
Best Overall: Motorola MA1 Wireless Android Auto Adapter
Best Budget: AAWireless Adapter
Best Usability: Carsifi Wireless Dongle
Best Compatibility: OTTOCAST U2-X Adapter
Best Alternative: CarlinKit 4.0 Wireless AA Adapter
Best Premium: The Magic Box

The Best Wireless Android Auto Adapters in 2022

Android auto in a car
Google

Newer vehicles and aftermarket stereos offer Google’s latest wireless Android Auto experience that connects over Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. However, older models don’t. Instead of upgrading to a newer stereo or dealing with USB cables your entire life, you should consider a wireless adapter.

What to Look For in an Android Auto Adapter

Most of these little wireless Android Auto adapters work the same, but not all of them. That’s why it’ll be important to get one from a name you trust, one with multiple features, and potentially an adapter that works with Android Auto and Apple’s CarPlay interface.

  • Connectivity: Look for an adapter with plenty of connectivity options. Many offer Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections to your car, but ideally, you’ll want one that supports 2.4 and 5GHz, in addition to Bluetooth.
  • USB Type: Depending on how old your vehicle is, it’ll likely have a USB-A port, USB-C, or potentially both. Make sure you get an adapter that works with the smart ports in your vehicle.
  • Size: A big benefit of a wireless Android Auto adapter is to get rid of wires, keep your phone free, and declutter your middle console. You’ll want a small adapter that’s easy to keep out of the way for a seamless experience.
  • Features: Almost all of these wireless dongles have similar features, but you can find ones with a few added benefits. Select adapters work with more than one phone for easy switching, while others support both Android Auto and CarPlay. The more the merrier, right?

How Wireless Android Auto Adapters Work

wireless android auto dongle
Carsifi

These little dongles plug into your car’s smart USB-A or USB-C port, which is usually hidden in the middle console or somewhere out of the way. Then, your phone instantly pairs to the adapter wirelessly, fires up Android Auto, and it takes over your stereo or in-car display.

The Best Tech You Can Upgrade Your Car With
RELATEDThe Best Tech You Can Upgrade Your Car With

Essentially you get Android Auto without having to plug your phone into the stereo. Yes, technically, there is still a short wire connecting to the adapter, but that’s easy to hide in a middle console or glove box. Plus, now your phone isn’t tethered to a cable.

A quick search on Amazon will show all sorts of no-name brands offering wireless Android Auto adapters, and most of them have bad reviews. The market is flooding with dongles, but only a few are worth using. Now that you know these little adapters exist, here are your best options.

Best Overall: Motorola MA1 Wireless Android Auto Adapter

The Motorola MA1 wireless Android Auto adapter.
Motorola

If you’re looking for the best plug-and-play wireless Android adapter, look no further than Motorola’s MA1, released earlier this year for $89. This comes from a reliable manufacturer, and it’s slim, stylish, and has fast data connectivity thanks to Wi-Fi 5GHz support. Plus, it uses Bluetooth for calls and audio.

The Motorola MA1 has a USB-C port. However, the other end of the cable is a full-size USB-A connector, which is what most cars use. After setting it up once, it’ll instantly pair each time you jump in the car over Bluetooth for calls and 5GH Wi-Fi for everything else you get with Android Auto. Motorola even includes a small gel pad for those who want to mount it somewhere.

The only problem with Motorola’s adapter is that it’s usually sold out everywhere. If you can find it, this is the one to buy.

Motorola MA1 Android Auto Adapter

Install the Motorola MA1 wireless Android Auto adapter in your car and never worry about plugging in your phone again. Get yours for $89.95.

Amazon

$117.95
 

Best Buy


 

Best Budget: AAWireless Adapter

AAwireless Android Auto dongle
AAWireless

Another solid option to upgrade your vehicle is the AAWireless Android Auto adapter, which was one of the first on the market. Like Motorola, this uses Wi-Fi for a fast, lag-free connection and Bluetooth for other connectivity.

While this isn’t as sleek and small as some others on our list, it has a smooth connection and decent specs for the price. As expected, you’ll connect it over USB-C or USB-A, connect it to your phone, and it’ll do the rest with your stereo. The company even has a companion app to help owners quickly update the dongle with any firmware and bug-fixing updates.

AAWireless Adapter

The AAWireless Android auto adapter will have you connected and enjoying Google's car experience in no time.

Amazon

$89.99
 

Best Usability: Carsifi Wireless Dongle

Carsifi dongle
Carsifi

A newcomer to the market is the Carsifi Adapter, which promises the same thing as all the others yet supports more than one phone. The company explains it by saying,“Carsifi is an intelligent adapter that connects to your car’s multimedia system and creates a Wireless Android Auto connection with your phone using built-in Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.” 

You’ll get fast media or data transmission from 2.4 or 5GHz Wi-Fi, plus a Bluetooth connection for audio and calls. What’s great about the Carsifi is the “Magic button” on the front. You can pair multiple phones to the device, set the default, then tap the magic button to switch between which phone is connected for Android Auto with the tap of a button. Then, you can customize the button for other features, including the ability to pause/resume Android auto transmission with ease. Grab yours from the link below.

Carsifi Wireless Android Auto Adapter

The Carsifi Wireless Android Auto adapter is small, easy to use, and can pair to more than one phone. Get yours for $89.

Carsifi

Best Compatibility: OTTOCAST U2-X Adapter

OTTOCAST Android Auto and CarPlay
OTTOCAST

If you’re a mixed smartphone household, you’ll want to consider the OTTOCAST U2-X combination Android Auto and Apple CarPlay wireless adapter. Yes, this one does both.

This device uses 2.4 or 5 GHz Wi-Fi for fast transmission of Android Auto or CarPlay, Bluetooth for the phone connection and calls, and works over USB-C or USB-A. It costs a little more, coming in at $150, but it’ll work with your friend or significant other’s iPhone. Most of the dongles on our list support Android 9 or above, while this one says it only works with Android 11 and newer, so keep that in mind. Grab yours below.

OTTOCAST U2-X Adapter

the OTTOCAST U2-X Android Auto and Apple CarPlay adaptor works with both major operating systems, giving you easy wireless connectivity.

Amazon

$149.00
 

Best Alternative: CarlinKit 4.0 Wireless AA Adapter

CarlinKit wireless AA and CarPlay dongle
CarlinKit

The CarlinKit 4.0 dual wireless adapter is another excellent choice for those who want both Android Auto and CarPlay. You’ve probably seen ads for this on Instagram or TikTok, but if not, that’s what it does.

Again, most adapters work the same. It’ll connect to your phone over Bluetooth, then use Wi-Fi 2.4 or 5GHz to connect to your Android Auto head unit for wireless connectivity. CarlinKit provides both a regular USB-A and a USB-C cable in the box, too, perfect for connecting to whatever smart port is available in your vehicle. Some reviews said it could lag at times, but with limited options for sale, we wanted to highlight as many potential options as possible. Grab yours below from Amazon.

CarlinKit 4.0 Wireless Adapter

Add wireless Android Auto or CarPlay to your vehicle in minutes with the CarlinKit 4.0 wireless adapter.

Amazon

$98.99
 

Best Premium: The Magic Box

The Magic Box streaming device
Magic Box

Last but not least is something known as The Magic Box: this thing is expensive, coming in at $389. Instead of just being an adapter, this is a full-fledged smart box that runs Android. As a result, it’s capable of screen mirroring, casting, and can stream any of your favorite apps. And that’s on top of delivering wireless Android Auto or Apple CarPlay. Basically, you can use it to watch Netflix in the car.

The Magic Box is a dongle like the others, but it works with Bluetooth, 2.4 or 5GHz Wi-Fi, plus connects over USB-C, USB-A, or HDMI. This device has 4GB of RAM for improved performance and 32GB of storage built-in. It even has a split-screen mode, allowing you to use Google Maps on one side and control Spotify or YouTube music on the other.

You’ll also notice the Magic Box has an additional USB port on the back for expandable storage, like a thumb drive full of movies, and the HDMI port can connect to a rear passenger TV. It’s an entire Android smart box instead of just a dongle and has more to offer. However, the manufacturer says to unplug it when you exit the vehicle, as it takes more power than a dongle and may drain the battery.

The Magic Box

Get wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, or stream any app you want in your car with The Magic Box for $389.

Shop Now

As more wireless Android Auto adapters get released we’ll be sure to add the best options to our list. Don’t forget to subscribe to our daily newsletter, so you never miss what’s new.

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »