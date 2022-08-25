Buying Guides
DJI’s New Avata is a “Crash Friendly” First-Person View Drone

DJI Avata Drone
DJI

DJI has launched a new first-person view cinematic drone called the Avata, along with a new DJI Goggles 2 video headset as it hopes to build on the success of its first FPV drone. The DJI Avata is smaller, lighter at only 410 grams, safer, and perfect for beginners or flying indoors.

The new DJI Avata is the company’s first drone with full propeller guards, thanks to an aerodynamic frame keeping the blades safe, making it more “crash-friendly” than other FPV options. And while this makes it less portable, as it doesn’t fold up like some of its other quadcopters, it’s still a compact drone that can go anywhere and let anyone take to the skies. The DJI Avata starts at $629.

It looks like the goal is to blend the lines between DJI’s traditional drones used for content creation and its high-end FPV drone. You’re still getting a stabilized camera for cinematic shots in a drone that’s now easier for beginners, yet it works with all existing FPV controllers and headsets.

Along with Avata, the company announced an all-new DJI Goggles 2 video headset, not to be confused with the DJI Goggles V2. These live-stream what the drone sees to the pilot, and you’ll have to experience it to understand how fun it can be. The New goggles are smaller, more comfortable, work with glasses, and have upgraded micro-OLED displays. Here’s a quick promotional video of DJI’s latest drone.

The small Avata drone weighs in at only 410 grams, shoots 4K/60fps 155° Super-Wide FOV videos, has an emergency brake button on the controller, and can fly for about 18 minutes before needing a recharge.

DJI equipped the Avata with a stabilized camera that has a 1/1.7-inch CMOS sensor with 48 million effective pixels, an f/2.8 aperture, and an ultra wide-angle lens. However, it’s only a one-axis gimbal and can only look up or down. That camera can shoot 4K videos at 60fps and 2.7K videos up to 120fps.

It’s worth noting that while the Avata has built-in propeller guards and is positioned as a great drone for beginners, and it is, it doesn’t have as many collision-avoidance sensors as the original FPV drone. Still, DJI promises a line-of-sight flight range of 10 kilometers with the Avata, crystal clear views from the new Goggles 2, and a thrilling experience for everyone from beginners to expert pilots.

The DJI Avata is available to order starting today for $629 without any controller, which is affordable for those with a controller. The “Fly Smart” combo comes with the Avata, DJI Goggles 2, and the motion controller for $1,168.

So, virtually climb into the cockpit and hit the skies with the DJI Avata from our link below.

DJI Avata FPV Drone

Get the all-new DJI Avata first-person drone that’s perfect for beginners, starting at $629.

DJI Store
