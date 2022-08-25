Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Solo Stove Fire Pit 2.0 Review: A Removable Ash Pan Makes Cleaning Much Easier
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Lenovo ThinkPad X13s (Snapdragon) Review: Suitable Power Limited by Size
Netgear RAXE300 Router Review: Gigabit+ Wi-Fi for the Average Home
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

The PS5 Gets a Price Hike Nearly Everywhere It’s Sold

Danny Chadwick
Danny Chadwick
Associate Editor

Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read more...

About Review Geek
@jdannychadwick
| 1 min read
A close-up of the PlayStation 5's face.
Sony

Today, Sony announced a price increase for the Playstation 5 in Europe, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Australia, Mexico, and Canada. The company cited worldwide economic challenges, including global inflation and adverse currency trends, as the reason for the raised cost of the gaming console.

Sony stated there would be no price increase in the United States. However, shortage problems have plagued the PS5 since launch, and buying a Blu-ray version of the console runs nearly $1,000 from U.S. online scalpers. Buying a system from Amazon at the regular price requires an invitation. Walmart and BestBuy have launched programs for gamers to reserve their next console, but you need to subscribe to their premium services. If Americans don’t want to buy from the big-box retailers, they can also reserve a unit directly from Sony.

The new recommended retail prices for the affected regions are below. Prices are effective immediately, except for Japan, which will take effect on September 15th.

Amazon Opens a PS5 and Xbox Waiting List for Real People, Not Bots
RELATEDAmazon Opens a PS5 and Xbox Waiting List for Real People, Not Bots
  • Australia
    Digital Edition: $649.95
    Blu-ray Edition: $799.95
  • Canada
    Digital Edition: $519.99
    Blu-ray Editon: $649.99
  • China
    Digital Edition: ¥3,499
    Blu-ray Edition: ¥4,299
  • Europe
    Digital Edition: €449.99
    Blu-ray Edition: €549.99
  • Japan
    Digital Edition: ¥49,478
    Blu-ray Edition: ¥60,478
  • Mexico
    Digital Edition: $12,499
    Blu-ray Edition: $14,999
  • United Kingdom
    Digital Edition: £389.99
    Blu-ray Edition: £479.99

An analysis from Ars Technica shows the new prices represent between a 3.2% to 12.9% increase, depending on the model and country.

The 10 Best PlayStation 5 Accessories of 2022

The Controller
Playstation DualSense Wireless Controller
Amazon

$69.00
 
A Charging Station
Playstation DualSense Charging Station
Amazon

$29.00
 
A Media Remote
Sony PS5 Media Remote
Amazon

$29.00
 
A Wireless Headset
SteelSeries Arctis 7P Wireless - Lossless 2.4 GHz Wireless Gaming Headset - for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 - White - PlayStation 5
Amazon

$249.99
 
An Immersive Headset
Sony Pulse 3D
Amazon

$99.00
 
A Camera
Playstation HD Camera, Black
Amazon

$58.93
 
More Storage
WD_BLACK 500GB P50 Game Drive SSD - Portable External Solid State Drive, Compatible with Playstation, Xbox, PC, & Mac, Up to 2,000 MB/s - WDBA3S5000ABK-WESN
Amazon

$129.99
 
Better Storage
Samsung 980 Pro
Amazon

$139.99
$209.99 Save 33%
For Intense Racing
Logitech G923 Racing Wheel and Pedals for PS 5, PS4 and PC featuring TRUEFORCE up to 1000 Hz Force Feedback, Responsive Pedal, Dual Clutch Launch Control, and Genuine Leather Wheel Cover
Amazon

$545.00
 

READ NEXT
Danny Chadwick Danny Chadwick
Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read Full Bio »