Save on SwitchBot’s Renter-Friendly Smart Lock with This Coupon

The SwitchBot Wi-Fi smart lock on a door.
SwitchBot

Most smart locks force you to replace your existing deadbolt, which isn’t an easy or renter-friendly task. But the SwitchBot Wi-Fi Smart Lock makes your “dumb” lock smart—all you need to do is stick it on the door with 3M mounting tape. And with coupon code 15G358WY, you save 15% on the SwitchBot Lock.

Note: Use coupon code 15G358WY to save 15% on the SwitchBot Smart Lock. This code expires on September 16th of 2022, so don’t wait!

SwitchBot is one of the more unique smart home companies. Instead of selling smart bulbs or plugs, it makes button-pushing robots to upgrade your existing hardware. You can stick these robots on light switches, coffee makers, air conditioners, and more to unlock smart home functionality, like voice control or scheduling.

The SwitchBot Wi-Fi Smart Lock takes this “upgrade” concept and applies it to your existing smart lock. Basically, it’s a machine that turns your lock for you. It also comes with a sensor to detect when your door is left open, and it works with accessories like the SwitchBot Keypad or fingerprint-sensing SwitchBot Keypad Touch.

The SwitchBot Lock is easy to install and fits nearly all locks or deadbolts. Just select the correct lock attachment (a bunch are included), set the smart lock’s height so it’s level with your door, and tack it down with the included mounting tape.

SwitchBot Lock Review: A Hi-Tech Way to Unlock Your Door
RELATEDSwitchBot Lock Review: A Hi-Tech Way to Unlock Your Door

Removing the SwitchBot Lock takes just minutes, and of course, you can reuse the lock after moving to a new home. It’s clearly the most renter-friendly smart lock solution, even if it looks a bit weird and bulky.

The SwitchBot Lock usually sells for $99, but you can get it for $84 with coupon code 15G358WY. This code also works for SwitchBot’s Keypad and Keypad Touch. Bear in mind that SwitchBot Lock requires a hub for remote control functionality—thankfully, our coupon code works with all of the SwitchBot Lock and Hub bundles.

SwitchBot Smart Lock

Retrofit your standard door lock and make it smart without replacing any of your home's hardware. Use coupon code 15G358WY to save 15% on your order!

How-To Geek's Review Score: 8/10
Amazon

$99.99
 

SwitchBot


 

SwitchBot Lock Bundle

Coupon code 15G358WY also works with SwitchBot Lock, Hub, and Keypad bundles!

Amazon

$139.99
 

