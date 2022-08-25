Buying Guides
Corsair Bends the Rules with a Flexible Gaming Monitor

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

| 1 min read
The Corsair Xeneon Flex bendable gaming monitor.
Corsair

Has science gone too far? Corsair just revealed the Xeneon Flex 45WQHD240, a bendable gaming monitor. Users can tug the sides of this ultrawide display to switch between flat-screen and curved modes. You can even adjust curvature up to 80R, or bend just one side of the display for a more chaotic vibe.

This ludicrous monitor uses a flexible W-OLED panel from LG Display. If the concept sounds familiar, that’s because LG has spent the last decade showing off bendable TVs and rollable TVs at CES. It seems that Corsair is just the first company to use this tech in a real product—assuming that the Xeneon Flex 45WQHD240 ever hits store shelves, of course.

Spec-wise, Corsair went all out with its bendable monitor. The 45-inch Xeneon Flex packs a 240Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 1,000 nits, and support for both G-Sync and FreeSync Premium. The only kicker is the 1440p resolution, which is a small trade-off for a bendable screen.

Two handles that tuck into the side of the display help you bend it into different shapes. And notably,  the Xeneon Flex has some excellent I/O. Connectors on the back of the monitor let you plug in USB-C, HDMI, or DisplayPort cables, and a pair of USB-A ports accompany a headphone jack up front. (Corsair hasn’t specified the full port selection, so we’re going by pictures and videos).

We don’t know how much the Xeneon Flex will cost or when it will launch (again, assuming that it ever launches). But Corsair plans to reveal more details in late 2022 or early 2023.

