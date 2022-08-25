Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Solo Stove Fire Pit 2.0 Review: A Removable Ash Pan Makes Cleaning Much Easier
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Lenovo ThinkPad X13s (Snapdragon) Review: Suitable Power Limited by Size
Netgear RAXE300 Router Review: Gigabit+ Wi-Fi for the Average Home
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Android Auto Is About to Get a Lot Better for Car Rentals

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Android Auto headunit
Google

There’s nothing worst than renting or borrowing a friend’s car, using Android Auto, then forgetting to remove all your contacts, messages, and information. That situation is even worse with Android Automotive OS that integrates with the in-car infotainment system on many newer vehicles.

Android Auto and the Android Automotive OS are two different things for those unaware. The former runs off your smartphone, while Google’s Android Automotive OS is built into the vehicle. With the release of the latest Android Automotive 13, Google made several improvements to the overall system, experience, connectivity, and privacy, and one of those will make using Android Auto on a rental better than ever.

The latest Android Automotive 13 release improved projection support for in-vehicle infotainment systems. And while it’s not new, Google offers car manufacturers an app called Android Auto Receiver. What is that, exactly? It allows users to project (or cast) the mobile Android Auto experience to vehicles that have Android Automotive. And while that may sound confusing, it’s helpful for several reasons.

Android Auto Can Now Detect Faulty USB Cables and Other Problems
RELATEDAndroid Auto Can Now Detect Faulty USB Cables and Other Problems

When you’re driving a rental car and don’t want to go through the hassle of setting up and syncing your account to Android Automotive, now you can project it to the car from your phone. This way, you don’t have to remember to remove your account when you’re done with the rental. The same situation applies while borrowing a vehicle.

Additionally, when some of the apps you want to use aren’t yet available for the built-in Android Automotive OS, you can still access them by using your phone.

It’s worth noting that the Android Auto Receiver app doesn’t install on your phone. It’s included with Google’s Android Automotive OS inside vehicles, and you can fire it up and cast your mobile Android Auto experience to the car. Confusing, we know, but it’ll undoubtedly make rentals easier than before.

via XDA Developers

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »