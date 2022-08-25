Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Solo Stove Fire Pit 2.0 Review: A Removable Ash Pan Makes Cleaning Much Easier
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Lenovo ThinkPad X13s (Snapdragon) Review: Suitable Power Limited by Size
Netgear RAXE300 Router Review: Gigabit+ Wi-Fi for the Average Home
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

LastPass Confirms Its Second Data Breach in Three Years

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
A photo of LastPass running on a smartphone.
Maor_Winetrob/Shutterstock

Ugh oh. The password management company LastPass informed users today that it has suffered a data breach and security incident. According to the report, this hack led to the theft of proprietary Lastpass source code and other technical information.

While this is certainly bad news and something LastPass even has a blog post about, the password manager claims that customer data and accounts are safe. The report goes on to state that no master passwords or encrypted vault data were not compromised or obtained by these bad actors.

According to CEO Karim Toubba, “We have determined that an unauthorized party gained access to portions of the LastPass development environment through a single compromised developer account and took portions of source code and some proprietary LastPass technical information. Our products and services are operating normally.”

The 5 Best Password Managers of 2022
RELATEDThe 5 Best Password Managers of 2022

For those unaware, password managers like LastPass let you securely store all of your passwords, payment info, and essential login details in one highly encrypted database or vault. Then, you access all of those with one master password.

While the company is saying no user data was stolen, it’s certainly not a good sign or look for a company built on trust and security. Not to mention this is technically the second data breach in the last three years.

For now, the company said it is evaluating and upgrading its techniques to strengthen the development environment. This is still a developing story; as of right now, LastPass isn’t even recommending that customers change their master password. We’ll keep an eye out and update you as we learn more.

Source: LastPass

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »