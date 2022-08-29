Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Solo Stove Fire Pit 2.0 Review: A Removable Ash Pan Makes Cleaning Much Easier
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Lenovo ThinkPad X13s (Snapdragon) Review: Suitable Power Limited by Size
Netgear RAXE300 Router Review: Gigabit+ Wi-Fi for the Average Home
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Here’s What Apple Could Call Its VR Headset

Danny Chadwick
Danny Chadwick
Associate Editor

Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read more...

About Review Geek
@jdannychadwick
| 1 min read
Apple's banner for the September 7th "Far Out" event.
Apple

According to trademark registrations, Apple may be preparing to launch a virtual reality headset. Bloomberg reports that the tech giant registered the names “realityOS” and “Reality One” with trademark authorities in several countries.

The names possibly refer to an upcoming VR operating system and the headsets they would run on. Apple also registered the trademark “Reality Processor,” perhaps referring to the headgear’s chip. The company used shell corporations to register the trademarks in Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Uruguay.

Rumors of Apple’s mixed-reality technology have been floating around for months. In May, the company reportedly demonstrated a version of the headset to its board of directors. And previous reports indicate that the device could cost upwards of $3,000. Reports also suggest that the company will announce the product as early as January 2023.

Apple's Upcoming AR/VR Headset Is Bonkers
RELATEDApple's Upcoming AR/VR Headset Is Bonkers

In 2021, The Information posted a detailed rundown of what to expect from Apple’s upcoming VR tech. The headset may feature two 4K micro-OLED displays, 15 camera modules, eye tracking, object tracking, hand gesture support, spatial audio, and more.

If the reports are accurate, the Apple mixed-reality headset will be the first new product category from the company since it released the Apple Watch in 2015.

Source: MacRumors

READ NEXT
Danny Chadwick Danny Chadwick
Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read Full Bio »