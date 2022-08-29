Here’s What Apple Could Call Its VR Headset

According to trademark registrations, Apple may be preparing to launch a virtual reality headset. Bloomberg reports that the tech giant registered the names “realityOS” and “Reality One” with trademark authorities in several countries.

The names possibly refer to an upcoming VR operating system and the headsets they would run on. Apple also registered the trademark “Reality Processor,” perhaps referring to the headgear’s chip. The company used shell corporations to register the trademarks in Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Uruguay.

Rumors of Apple’s mixed-reality technology have been floating around for months. In May, the company reportedly demonstrated a version of the headset to its board of directors. And previous reports indicate that the device could cost upwards of $3,000. Reports also suggest that the company will announce the product as early as January 2023.

In 2021, The Information posted a detailed rundown of what to expect from Apple’s upcoming VR tech. The headset may feature two 4K micro-OLED displays, 15 camera modules, eye tracking, object tracking, hand gesture support, spatial audio, and more.

If the reports are accurate, the Apple mixed-reality headset will be the first new product category from the company since it released the Apple Watch in 2015.