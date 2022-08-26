Buying Guides
Garmin Bike Computers Updated With eBike Support and More

Cory Gunther
| 2 min read
Garmin’s bike computers offer a ton of constantly improving features for cyclists, like GPS, maps, navigation, and a slew of health and fitness options. This week, the company released a big beta update for the Edge 1040 with even more features and ebike support.

Yes, all the benefits of the Garmin cyclist computer platform will slowly start coming to ebikes, whether you like it or not. Ebikes are a popular segment that isn’t slowing down anytime soon, and it makes sense for Garmin to jump on board.

The Garmin Edge 1040 is one of the best bike computers on the market, and over the summer, the company upgraded it with an improved design and solar charging. Now, the 1040 line is getting even better. However, we’re unsure which other computers will get ebike support.

With the latest update rolling out this week, users can look forward to enjoying countless improvements, bug fixes, and overall stability. Additionally, you can take advantage of Garmin’s Training Status mode for long-term training habits, Intensity minutes, Fitness Age, SatIQ, improved watch support, music controls (when paired to a smartphone), stock tracker, and even a race widget.

Rad Power Bikes RadRunner
Cory Gunther / Review Geek

And finally, the part that caught my eye is ebike support on Garmin computers. While the updated changelog says “full e-bike support,” your mileage may vary depending on which bike you have, its features, and the available connectivity type.

By connecting your Garmin to any ANT or ANT+ compatible ebike, riders can access several features and view a bunch of different data. Plus, judging by the first beta already out, Garmin will constantly be making changes and adding more eBike features shortly.

So far, we’re seeing the ability to access custom ebike data, similar to what many brands offer in their own apps or digital displays. Garmin also managed to tap into select controls to adjust pedal-assist levels, see battery life details, and more. Riders can view a course, and the Garmin computer will let you know if the bike has enough battery life to complete it or if you’ll need to turn around at a certain point.

Then, of course, any new features like music controls and watch upgrades will work on ebikes, considering those features don’t care what you’re pedaling, as it’s connected to a phone or wearable.

Either way, this is a turn in the right direction for Garmin, as it can leverage its health, fitness, and GPS technologies for more users. If you’ve yet to try a Garmin cyclist computer, give the Edge 1040 a try from our link below.

Garmin Edge® 1040, GPS Bike Computer, On and Off-Road, Spot-On Accuracy, Long-Lasting Battery, Bundle

Get more out of your ride with the powerful Garmin Edge 1040 bike computer.

Amazon

$699.00
 

via TechRadar

