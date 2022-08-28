Buying Guides
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable

Microsoft and Nintendo Respond to Sony’s PS5 Price Increase

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.
Microsoft

On August 25th, Sony announced a near-global price hike for the PlayStation 5, citing inflationary pressure and the reduced value of some countries’ currencies. This led gamers to ask whether the Xbox or Nintendo Switch would receive a similar price hike—the answer is “no.”

Both Nintendo and Microsoft will continue to sell their consoles at current prices. In response to Windows Latest, Microsoft states that it is “constantly evaluating our business to offer our fans great gaming options. Our Xbox Series S suggested retail price remains at $299 (£250, €300) the Xbox Series X is $499 (£450, €500).”

The PS5 Gets a Price Hike Nearly Everywhere It's Sold
RELATEDThe PS5 Gets a Price Hike Nearly Everywhere It's Sold

Earlier this year, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa told shareholders that “we currently do not have any plans to change the price of our hardware due to inflation or increased procurement costs in each country.” When Eurogamer asked if plans had changed on August 26th, Nintendo simply responded with the previous quote.

It seems that Sony is alone in this situation. Still, there’s no guarantee that Nintendo or Microsoft will permanently maintain their pricing. If economic pressure continues to build, these companies could be forced to adjust pricing in select regions.

Andrew Heinzman
