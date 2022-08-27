ONYX Debuts Two New Powerful and Rugged Electric Bikes

ONYX, the California-based electric bike maker, just announced its latest ebike built to handle rough terrain, jumps, and more. The all-new ONYX LZR comes in two different motor configurations and is clearly being advertised as the perfect ebike to hit jumps and bring electrification to the air.

The company is known for its fast moped-style ebikes, not to mention a few fat-tire options that give big names like Super73 a run for their money. However, these new electric bikes kick things up a notch.

The new ONYX LZR line are rugged hard-tail ebikes designed to “own the streets and conquer the hills,” thanks to performance-tuned, power-boosted, and perfectly balanced mid-drive powertrains. The company even calls these bikes “dirt jumpers” on the website, suggesting they’ll be great for any terrain. Just check out the launch video, and you’ll see what I mean.

Play Video

I don’t know about you, but I think these new electric bikes look extremely impressive. Just don’t try those tricks at home. The ONYX LZR Pro is, obviously, the most expensive model. This bike uses a 6061 aluminum frame, and sports 100mm travel in the adjustable front fork, perfect for jumps or urban streets.

It’ll come equipped with a powerful 900W Bafang M600 mid-drive system delivering over 1,000 peak watts and speeds in excess of 30+ mph. Then, as you can see from the images, ONYX went with a frame-integrated battery (504Wh) capable of taking you anywhere from 30-65+ miles per charge, depending on pedal-assist usage.

The more affordable base model is no slouch, either. The ONYX LZR features the same battery system, front suspension, and durable design. However, it gets a 500W Dark Matter mid-drive motor with a 615W peak output, reaching speeds around 20-28 mph.

It’s important to note that since ONYX expects riders to hit jumps, spin the handlebars, and do other tricks, neither model has a throttle. Instead, they’re entirely pedal-assisted bikes.

Both electric bikes are available for pre-order starting today, with shipping estimated to begin in 6-8 weeks. The ONYX LZR comes in two colors and retails for $2,799, with a huge early-bird discounted price of $1,999. If you want to spring for the LZR PRO, you’ll only get the Myst Pearl (blueish) color option, which will cost $3,399. The first 100 orders will get this epic bike for just $2,799, so you better hurry.