Watch Samsung Stress Test Its Foldables In This Video

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 underwater.
Look, a Galaxy Z Flip submarine! Samsung

When Samsung says that its foldables can endure “over 200,000 folds before failing,” it isn’t making up some arbitrary number. The new Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 were forced through some rigorous stress tests, and now, Samsung has published a behind-the-scenes look at how it tortures its smartphones.

Note: Check out our Galaxy Z Flip 4 review for an accidental real-world stress test!

It’s an odd video, to say the least. Samsung uses a ton of automated machinery to squish, twist, poke, spray, and dunk its Galaxy Z-series phones. Predictably, the video doesn’t include any footage of broken or damaged phones—check out our Galaxy Z Flip 4 review if you want to see some carnage.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Review: The Foldable to Buy
RELATEDSamsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Review: The Foldable to Buy

Speaking of our Z Flip 4 review, we found that this is the most accessible and appealing foldable to date. It’s a lot cheaper than the Galaxy Z Fold 4, and it finally packs flagship specs. Well, at least in some areas.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is finally available to purchase at all major retailers and carriers. You can save up to $250 if you order it from Samsung with a qualifying trade-in. Oh, and if you give Samsung an iPhone, it’ll offer you the Galaxy Buds 2 for free or a pair of the new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for just $50.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung refines its foldable experience with the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Not only does it pack a powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, but it offers a much longer battery life than the previous model.

Samsung
