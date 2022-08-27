Watch Samsung Stress Test Its Foldables In This Video

When Samsung says that its foldables can endure “over 200,000 folds before failing,” it isn’t making up some arbitrary number. The new Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 were forced through some rigorous stress tests, and now, Samsung has published a behind-the-scenes look at how it tortures its smartphones.

Note: Check out our Galaxy Z Flip 4 review for an accidental real-world stress test!

It’s an odd video, to say the least. Samsung uses a ton of automated machinery to squish, twist, poke, spray, and dunk its Galaxy Z-series phones. Predictably, the video doesn’t include any footage of broken or damaged phones—check out our Galaxy Z Flip 4 review if you want to see some carnage.

