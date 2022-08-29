Leaked Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Could Supercharge Budget Phones

Last year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 marked a change in the naming conventions (and power efficiency) of Qualcomm chipsets. And now, it seems that Qualcomm is gearing to launch the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, a next-gen budget chip that adopts modern Snapdragon branding.

A leaked spec sheet from Evan Blass gives us an early, detailed look at the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1. While we don’t know the number of CPU or GPU cores available in this SoC, it uses a 4nm manufacturing process (TSMC) and runs a 2.2GHz Kryo CPU. It also contains an unnamed Adreno GPU. (For reference, the Snapdragon 695 5G also has a 2.2GHz CPU but uses a 6nm design.)

Additionally, the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 supports 120Hz FHD+ displays, 4K HDR video capture, and camera configurations with a maximum 48MP sensor. Phones using this SoC can pack a maximum 12GB of LP-DDR5 RAM (2,750MHz) and natively support both mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G through the Snapdragon X62 5G platform.

If it wasn’t already clear, the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 is Qualcomm’s new “budget” SoC. It slots in below the mid-tier Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 that launched earlier this year. While its specs are similar to existing Snapdragon 6-series chipsets, the new 4nm manufacturing process should ensure a boost in CPU and GPU performance without hampering power efficiency.

In other words, phones running Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 should be cheap, fairly powerful, and long-lasting. Power efficiency is a huge selling point of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which mostly solves the battery life woes of previous Snapdragon SoCs—let’s hope this benefit trickles down to the new budget chip.

We expect the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 to debut during Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Summit on November 15th. The new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 should also appear during this event.