Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Solo Stove Fire Pit 2.0 Review: A Removable Ash Pan Makes Cleaning Much Easier
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Lenovo ThinkPad X13s (Snapdragon) Review: Suitable Power Limited by Size
Netgear RAXE300 Router Review: Gigabit+ Wi-Fi for the Average Home
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Leaked Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Could Supercharge Budget Phones

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
An illustration of the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset.
Qualcomm (Modified)

Last year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 marked a change in the naming conventions (and power efficiency) of Qualcomm chipsets. And now, it seems that Qualcomm is gearing to launch the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, a next-gen budget chip that adopts modern Snapdragon branding.

A leaked spec sheet from Evan Blass gives us an early, detailed look at the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1. While we don’t know the number of CPU or GPU cores available in this SoC, it uses a 4nm manufacturing process (TSMC) and runs a  2.2GHz Kryo CPU. It also contains an unnamed Adreno GPU. (For reference, the Snapdragon 695 5G also has a 2.2GHz CPU but uses a 6nm design.)

Additionally, the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 supports 120Hz FHD+ displays, 4K HDR video capture, and camera configurations with a maximum 48MP sensor. Phones using this SoC can pack a maximum 12GB of LP-DDR5 RAM (2,750MHz) and natively support both mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G through the Snapdragon X62 5G platform.

If it wasn’t already clear, the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 is Qualcomm’s new “budget” SoC. It slots in below the mid-tier Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 that launched earlier this year. While its specs are similar to existing Snapdragon 6-series chipsets, the new 4nm manufacturing process should ensure a boost in CPU and GPU performance without hampering power efficiency.

Android Auto Is About to Get a Lot Better for Car Rentals
RELATEDAndroid Auto Is About to Get a Lot Better for Car Rentals

In other words, phones running Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 should be cheap, fairly powerful, and long-lasting. Power efficiency is a huge selling point of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which mostly solves the battery life woes of previous Snapdragon SoCs—let’s hope this benefit trickles down to the new budget chip.

We expect the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 to debut during Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Summit on November 15th. The new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 should also appear during this event.

The 6 Best Android Smartphones of 2022
RELATEDThe 6 Best Android Smartphones of 2022

Source: Evan Blass via GSMArena

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »