Rivian Finally Delivers the R1S SUV to Real People

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

| 1 min read
Rivian R1S outdoors
Rivian

The first few Rivian R1S electric SUV deliveries went to employees late last year, but now it looks like Rivian is finally ready to ship the exciting new vehicle to actual customers. In June, the company pushed the release date back to August or later, and now the first pre-orders are being fulfilled.

The American adventure company started shipping its first vehicle, the Rivian R1T electric truck, in 2021, and it’s still gaining popularity as production slowly ramps up. And while initially, it expected to ship the SUV in 2021 as well, production delays and material shortages pushed things back.

People got excited when deliveries started going out earlier this year, but those were only for the CEO and Rivian employees. However, this week, the first non-Rivian-employee took delivery of the R1S electric SUV. That’s none other than Kyle Shultz, who runs a Rivian fan site and blog.

Rivian R1S: Everything You Need to Know About the Electric SUV
RELATEDRivian R1S: Everything You Need to Know About the Electric SUV

Other pre-order holders on the official Rivian forum have confirmed shipment confirmations and delivery notices. It’s finally happening for regular people. Unfortunately, it’s not all good news.

Those with reservations received a letter in June and July explaining the delay. The notice stated that depending on the model, color, and trim, some buyers would receive the vehicle in August or September, while others won’t be available until October-December. That’s nearly six months later than many anticipated.

Either way, it’s good to see Rivian finally shipping its highly anticipated R1S SUV. This luxury electric vehicle has optional third-row seating, making it a comfortable, capable, and stylish ride on or off-road.

As a reminder, the company ditched the entry-level model and increased prices across the board this month, but it’s still a high-end vehicle worth considering.

via DriveTesla

