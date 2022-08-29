Buying Guides
News

Apple TV Plus Is Now Free “Forever” on Select T-Mobile Plans

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
| 1 min read
T-Mobile

T-Mobile today announced an upgrade to its already excellent deal that gives select customers a year of Apple TV+ for free. Moving forward, all Magenta MAX customers get Apple’s streaming service completely free, forever, instead of only for 12 months.

Basically, T-Mobile is now making its most expensive (and most popular) Magenta MAX plan even better. It already offers endless Netflix subscriptions for subscribers, and now they’ll get Apple TV for free, too. And again, this is available to both new and current subscribers.

While these deals aren’t technically “forever,” there’s no longer a one-year limit on the freebie. So, as long as T-Mobile offers this deal, you’ll get these streaming services absolutely free.

New or current subscribers can find details on the freebie inside the T-Mobile app, where you’ll redeem the subscription and learn how to take advantage of these deals.

Additionally, those on a regular T-Mobile Magenta plan (not its highest tier) will get six months of Apple TV+ for free. Last year both Magenta and Magenta MAX plans got this for a year, so it’s a bit disappointing to see it drop down to a six-month freebie. That said, free is free.

Apple TV+ is regularly priced at $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year. Apple’s streaming platform offers several original series, including Ted Lasso, The Morning ShowFor All Mankind, and many others.

If you’re already on T-Mobile but don’t have the MAX plan, now would be an excellent time to upgrade and take advantage of these benefits.

Source: T-Mobile

