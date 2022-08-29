Google’s Pixel 6a and More Get Heavy Discounts for Amazon’s “Android Days”

Just in time for back-to-school shopping Amazon has kicked off a new two-day promotion, , delivering a slew of discounts on some of the best Android phones, Chromebooks, wireless earbuds, and more.

If you’ve been eying Google’s latest Pixel 6a smartphone, the Galaxy S22 series, or a crazy good price on a new ASUS Chromebook, now is a good time to buy one. Many of these deals are offering up excellent items between 30-50% off, if not more. Here are a few of the best deals you don’t want to miss.

Best Android Days Phone Deals

With so many deals available, it’s hard to sort through them and decide what to buy. And while we loved the Google Pixel 6a in our review, that’s just one of several solid Android phones seeing heavy discounts.

Google Pixel 6a Google's new Pixel 6a is available at a wallet-friendly price of $369.

Best Android Days Chromebook, Tablet, and Headphone Deals

Amazon is also delivering some of the best prices we’ve seen this summer on several Chromebooks, a few Samsung tablets, and even headphones and accessories.

Again, these deals only last until August 30th or until they sell out, so don’t sleep on the savings and get them while you can.