Google’s Pixel 6a and More Get Heavy Discounts for Amazon’s “Android Days”

Just in time for back-to-school shopping Amazon has kicked off a new two-day promotion, Android Days, delivering a slew of discounts on some of the best Android phones, Chromebooks, wireless earbuds, and more.
If you’ve been eying Google’s latest Pixel 6a smartphone, the Galaxy S22 series, or a crazy good price on a new ASUS Chromebook, now is a good time to buy one. Many of these deals are offering up excellent items between 30-50% off, if not more. Here are a few of the best deals you don’t want to miss.
Best Android Days Phone Deals
With so many deals available, it’s hard to sort through them and decide what to buy. And while we loved the Google Pixel 6a in our review, that’s just one of several solid Android phones seeing heavy discounts.
Google Pixel 6a
Google's new Pixel 6a is available at a wallet-friendly price of $369.
- Google Pixel 6 – $470 ($120 off)
- 2021 Moto Edge – $350 ($349 off)
- Samsung Galaxy S22 – $650 ($150 off)
- Google Pixel 6 Pro – $615 ($284 off)
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra – $929 ($270 off)
- and more…
Best Android Days Chromebook, Tablet, and Headphone Deals
Amazon is also delivering some of the best prices we’ve seen this summer on several Chromebooks, a few Samsung tablets, and even headphones and accessories.
ASUS Chromebook C203XA Rugged & Spill Resistant Laptop, 11.6" HD, 180 Degree, MediaTek Quad-Core Processor, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC, MIL-STD 810G Durability, Dark Grey, Education, Chrome OS, C203XA-YS02-GR
Get the affordable ASUS Chromebook C203 for over 50% off right now.
- Google Pixel Buds A-Series – $69 ($30 off)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook – $299 ($130 off)
- Jabra Elite 7 Active Earbuds – $125 ($55 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with S-Pen – $299 ($130 off)
- Google Pixel Stand (2nd Gen) – $59 ($20 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro – $139 ($60 off)
- Samsung Galaxy SmartTag+ Tracker – $30 ($10 off)
Again, these deals only last until August 30th or until they sell out, so don’t sleep on the savings and get them while you can.