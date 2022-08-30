Buying Guides
The Most Popular Google Translate Desktop App Is Malware

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
| 1 min read
an image of the phony Google Translate desktop app.
Nitrokod

A Turkish-based malware campaign, called Nitrokod, has infected thousands of machines with cryptomining malware. And oddly enough, Nitrokod spreads this malware through unofficial desktop versions of popular web apps, such as Google Translate.

The malware scheme was detected by Check Point XDR and publicized by Check Point Research. Essentially, Nitrokod distributes free software versions of Google Translate, Microsoft Translate, and various MP3 downloaders. These applications contain a timebomb—they slowly install encrypted RAR archives that contain the building blocks for a cryptominer.

By the time this cryptominer is installed on your PC, all evidence of wrongdoing is erased. Plus,  the malware’s file location is whitelisted by Windows Defender. This process can take months, but in the end, hackers will utilize your system resources to mine cryptocurrency.

Nitrokod’s software is available on platforms like Softpedia and uptodown. And if you search for “Google Translate desktop app,” Nitrokod occupies the first few results. Check Point Research believes that NitroKod began spreading malware way back in 2019.

How to Detect and Defeat Cryptominers in Your Network
RELATEDHow to Detect and Defeat Cryptominers in Your Network

To create its software, NitroKod hackers simply take a Chromium app framework and force it to display an embedded version of a webpage. These hackers aren’t building apps from the ground up, although they may have developed (or adapted) the script that automatically installs malware.

We suggest that you avoid third-party versions of popular web services. And if you see an app that’s described as “100% clean,” or any other suspicious nonsense, run away! Those affected by Nitrokod should uninstall any associated software and block known cryptomining pools from your network.

Source: Check Point Research

