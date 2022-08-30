Logitech’s Android-Powered Cloud Gaming Handheld Leaks

In early August, Logitech and Tencent confirmed the two partnered up to build a new cloud-gaming device, the Logitech G Gaming Handheld, to take on the Switch and Steam Deck later this year. Now, we’re getting our first images of it thanks to a huge leak.

Reliable leaker Evan Blass posted several images of the “G Gaming Handheld” on Twitter, revealing the name along with some rather important details. And while it looks like Logitech quickly filed a takedown request, and the images are no longer on Twitter, there’s a lot to see.

We already knew a portable gaming handheld was coming, but these images all but confirm it’ll run on Android, have access to the Google Play Store with apps like YouTube, not to mention run Xbox Cloud Gaming, NVIDIA’s GeForce Now, and support Steam. Basically, it’s more than just a cloud gaming machine.

Logitech didn’t mention Android during the announcement earlier this month, but we can see Android in the images. The Chrome Browser, YouTube, Android’s notification icons, and navigation controls like a dedicated home button. This means the G Gaming Handheld will run Android apps and games natively, not to mention support most cloud gaming services.

The device has a Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck-style form factor, with what looks like a 16:9 aspect ratio screen that could be around 7 or 8-inches in size. There are black thumb sticks, a D-Pad, and your usual gaming controls. We’re also getting four trigger buttons on the top edge, a volume rocker, and maybe even a mute switch and microSD slot for expandable storage.

Several rumors suggest it’ll run Qualcomm’s new “purpose-built” Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 gaming chipset announced late last year, a chip that should pair perfectly with handheld devices.

Logitech’s initial announcement said the console would launch before the end of the year.