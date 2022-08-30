The ‘TMNT Cowabunga Collection’ Puts 90s Nostalgia in a Half-Shell

You don’t need to spend a fortune tracking down those classic TMNT games. The newly-released Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection packs 13 classic titles into a $40 package. It even includes a digital gallery with box art, concept drawings, and other materials for each game.

In other words, Cowabunga Collection will transport you back to the 90s. It includes all of your favorite TMNT titles, from the original arcade game (which actually launched in 1989) to the final TMNT Game Boy release.

Here’s the full list of games included in the Cowabunga Collection.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Arcade)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (Arcade)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Arcade Game (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: The Manhattan Project (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles in Time (Super Nintendo)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Super Nintendo)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Hyperstone Heist (Sega Genesis)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Sega Genesis)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Fall of The Foot Clan (Game Boy)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: Back From The Sewers (Game Boy)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: Radical Rescue (Game Boy)

Oddly enough, some of these games now feature online multiplayer. But I suggest sticking with local multiplayer for a more faithful retro experience.

I should also note that a new TMNT game, called Shredder’s Revenge, is now available. It offers a familiar arcade-style experience with upgraded graphics and functionality. Of course, it’s not the same as playing a classic TMNT game, but it’s still a nice addition to the series.

The Cowabunga Collection is available on all major platforms, including PC. Konami even offers a physical copy of this collection, which is unusual for retro game rereleases.