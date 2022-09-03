Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Solo Stove Fire Pit 2.0 Review: A Removable Ash Pan Makes Cleaning Much Easier
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Govee Glide Hexa Pro Review: Functional, Fun Tech Art
Victrola Premiere V1 Review: Great For Music, Not For TV
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

This App Unlocks the Galaxy Z Flip 4 Cover Screen’s Full Potential

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
A full app selection in CoverScreen OS.
IJP

Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Flip 4 introduces some small changes and improvements, including enhanced cover screen functionality. But it sill doesn’t go all the way. If you want to really treat your Flip 4’s cover screen like a second display, you need CoverScreen OS.

Created by the XDA-recognized developer jagan2, CoverScreen OS lets you use any app without opening the Galaxy Z Flip 4. It was originally developed for Galaxy Z Flip 3, but it now supports Samsung’s latest foldable.

1 of 4
Full Calculator app on Flip 4 cover screen.
IJP
A full keyboard on the Flip 4 cover screen.
IJP
Notification shade options on Flip 4 cover screen.
IJP
Full Calendar app on Flip 4 cover screen.
IJP
Navigate to Slide Number 1
Navigate to Slide Number 2
Navigate to Slide Number 3
Navigate to Slide Number 4

You can choose to display apps from a select drawer in CoverScreen OS, or just browse all of your apps like a madman. Unique gestures let you swap between apps on the fly, and a full on-screen keyboard (or classic T9-styled keyboard) allows you to answer messages or look up information.

The Best Cases For Your Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
RELATEDThe Best Cases For Your Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Certain apps, such as Instagram, don’t work great on the Z Flip 4 cover display. And in fact, CoverScreen OS has its fair share of problems. But it’s still an incredible tool for those who want to get more out of their Z Flip 4’s cover display.

You can download CoverScreen OS for free on the Galaxy Z Flip 3 or Galaxy Z Flip 4. But several key features, including the ability to hide apps from showing on the cover display, require a monthly fee of $2 or a yearly $15 payment.

Get it on Google Play

Source: XDA Developers

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »