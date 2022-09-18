Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Solo Stove Fire Pit 2.0 Review: A Removable Ash Pan Makes Cleaning Much Easier
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
1MORE SonoFlow Review: Great Sound for Days on End
EarFun UBoom L Bluetooth Speaker Review: Portable and Powerful Sound
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches

The Best Cases For Your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Joy Okumoko
Joy Okumoko
Freelance Writer

Joy Okumoko has been writing about Android, phones, browsers, the internet, and technology in general for over two years. She writes for Review Geek and has written for MakeUseOf, KnowTechie, and MakeTechEasier. Read more...

About Review Geek

| 6 min read
Four cases for the Galaxy Fold 4
Spigen

What are the best cases for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4? To find out, we checked out some Galaxy Z Fold 4 protective cases. Our top picks for the best protective cases for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 offer premium protection for your pricey foldable. They’re also affordable, durable, reliable, and portable.

In terms of design, they’re as unique as the Z Fold 4 itself, with key features such as kickstands, S-Pen holders, belt clips, and even built-in screen protectors. We also took size into consideration. Besides preventing scratches and damage, the best Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases below are stylish. They can also act as shock absorbers and water repellants, giving your device all-around protection.

Table of Contents

Slim but Sturdy: Spigen Slim Armor Pro Case (with Hinge Protection)
360° Protection: Oterkin Case (with Rotatable Ring Kickstand)
Official Case: Samsung Official Standing Cover (S-Pen Holder)
Extra Protection: SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Case
Fully Covered: i-Blason Armorbox Case
For Drop Survival: TORRAS Shockproof Case
For a Thin Option: Spigen Thin Fit P  (S-Pen slot)
Belt Friendly: SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Case

Slim but Sturdy: Spigen Slim Armor Pro Case (with Hinge Protection)

Spigen Slim Armor Pro case for Galaxy Z Fold 4
Spigen

Spigen makes great cases, and the Slim Armor Pro Edition is another case in point. It’s one of the best cases for your Galaxy Z Fold 4. This slim and sturdy phone case is lightweight and easy to install. Thanks to its precision cutouts, it fits perfectly, allowing easy access to all phone buttons and ports.

It comes with hinge protection and is easy to fold and hold. It also has an anti-slip grip and open buttons for easy access. The Spigen Slim Armor Pro combines dual-layer protection and the latest foam technology to give you sufficient shock resistance and drop protection. However, it doesn’t have an S-Pen slot or a kickstand.

Slim but Sturdy

Spigen Slim Armor Pro Case

Protecting your Galaxy Z Fold 4 just got easier with Spigen's lightweight but rugged Slim Armor Pro case.

Amazon

$89.99
$94.99 Save 5%

360° Protection: Oterkin Case (with Rotatable Ring Kickstand)

Oterkin Case for Galaxy Z Fold 4
Oterkin

Your pricey Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 deserves proper protection, and the Oterkin case can provide that. This rugged bumper protective case has good grippers. The polycarbonate (PC) material at the back prevents scratches, dirt, and fingerprint smudges, making it ideal for everyday use.

The Oterkin Case is super easy to install, has raised edges and corners, and comes with extra camera protectors. It has a 360° rotatable ring kickstand allowing you to rotate it full circle. Your Galaxy Fold Z 4 is safe with the Oterkin case as it has passed several military-grade drop tests. It is available in six color options and does not support wireless charging.

360° Protection

Oterkin Case with Rotatable Ring Kickstand

Get the Oterkin Case for all-round protection for your Galaxy Z Fold 4

Amazon

$16.99
$20.99 Save 19%

Official Case: Samsung Official Standing Cover (S-Pen Holder)

SAMSUNG Official Case for Galaxy Z Fold 4
Samsung

No one knows a product quite like its manufacturer. This Samsung Standing Cover is not only the official case, but it is also the perfect case for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. This sleek case comes with an S-Pen holder and a dedicated kickstand to help you prop and prime your phone for bi-directional use. It is similar to the Caseology Parallax case.

What’s more, the Samsung Official Case supports wireless charging, so you don’t have to remove and replace it when charging. It also has the official Samsung branding if you care about labels. The official Samsung Standing Cover will definitely make you and your Galaxy Z Fold 4 stand out.

Official Case

Samsung Official Standing Cover with S-Pen

Stand out from the crowd with this sleek and smooth case from the makers of the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Amazon

$74.99
$80.99 Save 7%

Extra Protection: SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Case

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Case for Galaxy Z Fold 4
Supcase

The SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro is another superb case for the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Built to last, it’s also designed to protect your device. It provides full-body dual-layer protection with a built-in screen protector. It’s available in four fun colors.

This robust phone case has anti-skid pads for better grip and handling. And no need for tear drops if your phone drops. Its shock-absorbing TPU can withstand high-altitude drops. In fact, it has passed 26 military-spec drop tests. This Galaxy Z Fold 4 case also has an S-Pen holder and a kickstand to keep your phone standing in any direction you want it.

Extra Protection

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Case

This SUPCASE phone case goes the extra mile to offer complete protection for your Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Amazon

$89.99
$99.99 Save 10%

Fully Covered: i-Blason Armorbox Case

i-Blason Armorbox case for Galaxy Z Fold 4
i-Blason

Protecting your Galaxy Z Fold 4 with the i-Blason Armorbox Case is one of the best things you can do for your pricey foldable. Thanks to its built-in screen protector and full-body protection, this rugged and robust phone case has got you fully covered.

The i-Blason Armorbox Case has anti-skid texturized edges, uses scratch-resistant PC material, shock-absorbing TPU material, and has exceeded military drop-test standards. There’s an S-Pen holder too,  a kickstand that doubles as a ring holder, and hinge protection to boot. It also comes in four colors.

Fully Covered

i-Blason Amorbox Case

This rugged case provides total coverage and will do anything to protect your device.

Amazon

$67.99
$79.99 Save 15%

For Drop Survival: TORRAS Shockproof Case

TORRAS Shockproof case for Galaxy Z Fold 4
Torras

If you’re looking for a Galaxy Z Fold 4 case that effortlessly combines beauty with protection, you should definitely consider getting this all-in-one TORRAS Shockproof Case. It fits perfectly and is easy to install, has sleek bezel designs and a translucent matte hardback finish.

The TORRAS Shockproof Case has an adhesive-free S-Pen holder, Nappa natural non-slip texture, and military-grade drop-test certification. It is also designed to resist scratches, dirt, and fingerprint smudges. And although it doesn’t have a kickstand, it does support wireless charging.

For Drop Survival

TORRAS Shockproof Case

Beauty and strength combined to protect your Galaxy Z Fold 4 from falling apart.

Amazon

$79.96
$99.99 Save 20%

For a Thin Option: Spigen Thin Fit P  (S-Pen slot)

Spigen Thin Fit P case for Galaxy Z Fold 4
Spigen

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is already as big as it gets. If you’re looking for a case that won’t add to its heft and thickness, then you’ve got a winner in the Spigen Thin Fit P. As thin as it is, the Spigen Thin Fit P has raised edges that protect your screen and cameras from surface-level scratches. It’ll fit snugly inside your pocket.

It features a modern minimalist but optimal design with precision cutouts providing easy access to all your phone buttons and ports. Not to be outdone, the Spigen Thin Fit P also has a dedicated S-Pen holder and supports wireless charging.

For a Thin Option

Spigen Thin Fit P

Who says phone cases must be bulky? Get heavyweight protection from this lightweight champ.

Amazon

$69.99
 

Belt Friendly: SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Case

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle case for Galaxy Z Fold 4
Supcase

The SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle case is yet another robust Galaxy Z Fold 4 case that is worth buying. It has a rugged bumper design with a prominent belt clip that also doubles as a kickstand, as well as anti-slip textured edges.

Available in four colors, it also has a shockproof protective case and has exceeded military spec drop-tests of up to 50FT. In addition, it has a built-in screen protector and supports wireless charging.

Belt Friendly

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Case

Total protection for your Galaxy Z Fold 4 and a belt clip to show it off.

Amazon

$54.99
$59.99 Save 8%

If you went with the Galaxy Flip 4, you should also check out our round-up of best protective cases for Samsung Galaxy Flip 4.

We’ll update this list with all the best new Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases as they arrive, so be sure and subscribe to our daily newsletter for the latest news.

READ NEXT
Joy Okumoko Joy Okumoko
Joy Okumoko has been writing about Android, phones, browsers, the internet, and technology in general for over two years. She writes for Review Geek and has written for MakeUseOf, KnowTechie, and MakeTechEasier. Read Full Bio »