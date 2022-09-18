The Best Cases For Your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

What are the best cases for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4? To find out, we checked out some Galaxy Z Fold 4 protective cases. Our top picks for the best protective cases for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 offer premium protection for your pricey foldable. They’re also affordable, durable, reliable, and portable.

In terms of design, they’re as unique as the Z Fold 4 itself, with key features such as kickstands, S-Pen holders, belt clips, and even built-in screen protectors. We also took size into consideration. Besides preventing scratches and damage, the best Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases below are stylish. They can also act as shock absorbers and water repellants, giving your device all-around protection.

Slim but Sturdy: Spigen Slim Armor Pro Case (with Hinge Protection)

Spigen makes great cases, and the Slim Armor Pro Edition is another case in point. It’s one of the best cases for your Galaxy Z Fold 4. This slim and sturdy phone case is lightweight and easy to install. Thanks to its precision cutouts, it fits perfectly, allowing easy access to all phone buttons and ports.

It comes with hinge protection and is easy to fold and hold. It also has an anti-slip grip and open buttons for easy access. The Spigen Slim Armor Pro combines dual-layer protection and the latest foam technology to give you sufficient shock resistance and drop protection. However, it doesn’t have an S-Pen slot or a kickstand.

Spigen Slim Armor Pro Case Protecting your Galaxy Z Fold 4 just got easier with Spigen's lightweight but rugged Slim Armor Pro case.

360° Protection: Oterkin Case (with Rotatable Ring Kickstand)

Your pricey Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 deserves proper protection, and the Oterkin case can provide that. This rugged bumper protective case has good grippers. The polycarbonate (PC) material at the back prevents scratches, dirt, and fingerprint smudges, making it ideal for everyday use.

The Oterkin Case is super easy to install, has raised edges and corners, and comes with extra camera protectors. It has a 360° rotatable ring kickstand allowing you to rotate it full circle. Your Galaxy Fold Z 4 is safe with the Oterkin case as it has passed several military-grade drop tests. It is available in six color options and does not support wireless charging.

Oterkin Case with Rotatable Ring Kickstand Get the Oterkin Case for all-round protection for your Galaxy Z Fold 4

Official Case: Samsung Official Standing Cover (S-Pen Holder)

No one knows a product quite like its manufacturer. This Samsung Standing Cover is not only the official case, but it is also the perfect case for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. This sleek case comes with an S-Pen holder and a dedicated kickstand to help you prop and prime your phone for bi-directional use. It is similar to the Caseology Parallax case.

What’s more, the Samsung Official Case supports wireless charging, so you don’t have to remove and replace it when charging. It also has the official Samsung branding if you care about labels. The official Samsung Standing Cover will definitely make you and your Galaxy Z Fold 4 stand out.

Samsung Official Standing Cover with S-Pen Stand out from the crowd with this sleek and smooth case from the makers of the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Extra Protection: SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Case

The SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro is another superb case for the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Built to last, it’s also designed to protect your device. It provides full-body dual-layer protection with a built-in screen protector. It’s available in four fun colors.

This robust phone case has anti-skid pads for better grip and handling. And no need for tear drops if your phone drops. Its shock-absorbing TPU can withstand high-altitude drops. In fact, it has passed 26 military-spec drop tests. This Galaxy Z Fold 4 case also has an S-Pen holder and a kickstand to keep your phone standing in any direction you want it.

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Case This SUPCASE phone case goes the extra mile to offer complete protection for your Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Fully Covered: i-Blason Armorbox Case

Protecting your Galaxy Z Fold 4 with the i-Blason Armorbox Case is one of the best things you can do for your pricey foldable. Thanks to its built-in screen protector and full-body protection, this rugged and robust phone case has got you fully covered.

The i-Blason Armorbox Case has anti-skid texturized edges, uses scratch-resistant PC material, shock-absorbing TPU material, and has exceeded military drop-test standards. There’s an S-Pen holder too, a kickstand that doubles as a ring holder, and hinge protection to boot. It also comes in four colors.

i-Blason Amorbox Case This rugged case provides total coverage and will do anything to protect your device.

For Drop Survival: TORRAS Shockproof Case

If you’re looking for a Galaxy Z Fold 4 case that effortlessly combines beauty with protection, you should definitely consider getting this all-in-one TORRAS Shockproof Case. It fits perfectly and is easy to install, has sleek bezel designs and a translucent matte hardback finish.

The TORRAS Shockproof Case has an adhesive-free S-Pen holder, Nappa natural non-slip texture, and military-grade drop-test certification. It is also designed to resist scratches, dirt, and fingerprint smudges. And although it doesn’t have a kickstand, it does support wireless charging.

TORRAS Shockproof Case Beauty and strength combined to protect your Galaxy Z Fold 4 from falling apart.

For a Thin Option: Spigen Thin Fit P (S-Pen slot)

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is already as big as it gets. If you’re looking for a case that won’t add to its heft and thickness, then you’ve got a winner in the Spigen Thin Fit P. As thin as it is, the Spigen Thin Fit P has raised edges that protect your screen and cameras from surface-level scratches. It’ll fit snugly inside your pocket.

It features a modern minimalist but optimal design with precision cutouts providing easy access to all your phone buttons and ports. Not to be outdone, the Spigen Thin Fit P also has a dedicated S-Pen holder and supports wireless charging.

Spigen Thin Fit P Who says phone cases must be bulky? Get heavyweight protection from this lightweight champ.

Belt Friendly: SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Case

The SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle case is yet another robust Galaxy Z Fold 4 case that is worth buying. It has a rugged bumper design with a prominent belt clip that also doubles as a kickstand, as well as anti-slip textured edges.

Available in four colors, it also has a shockproof protective case and has exceeded military spec drop-tests of up to 50FT. In addition, it has a built-in screen protector and supports wireless charging.

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Case Total protection for your Galaxy Z Fold 4 and a belt clip to show it off.

If you went with the Galaxy Flip 4, you should also check out our round-up of best protective cases for Samsung Galaxy Flip 4.

