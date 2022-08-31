Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Solo Stove Fire Pit 2.0 Review: A Removable Ash Pan Makes Cleaning Much Easier
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Victrola Premiere V1 Review: Great For Music, Not For TV
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Review: Greater Than or Equal
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

This iFixit Teardown Reveals the Galaxy Foldables’ Greatest Weakness

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The iFixit logo over a torn-down Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4.
iFixit

What was the biggest surprise of this year’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 reveal? Well, it was the first Samsung foldable launch to skim over device durability. We don’t know if these foldables are more rugged than their predecessors. But iFixit’s latest teardown puts things in perspective.

I’ll give you the gist—these phones are still fragile. Daily wear and tear will eventually kill the screen, and the lack of dust protection means that sand is the enemy. If you buy a Samsung foldable, it will eventually need repairs. (Check out iFixit’s short teardown video for the details!)

But as iFixit notes, Samsung now offers $20 foldable screen repairs. All you need is a Samsung Care+ membership. We consider this an essential add-on for all Samsung foldable owners, though of course, iFixit has you covered for other Samsung repairs.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Review: The Foldable to Buy
RELATEDSamsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Review: The Foldable to Buy

We had a great experience testing the Galaxy Z Flip 4. It claimed a high score during our detailed review, and it only lost points due to outdated cameras and short-ish battery life. If you can live with these two problems, then durability is the only true drawback of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 launched in August for $1,000 and $1,800, respectively. You can order them now from Samsung, Amazon, Best Buy, or your carrier.

The Best Cases For Your Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Official Case
Samsung Silicone Cover with Ring
Samsung
Extra Protection
Caseology Parallax 3D Ergonomic Pattern Protective Case Compatible with Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Case (2022) - Midnight Blue
Amazon

$23.99
$29.99 Save 20%
Cover That Screen
Maxdara Case for Z Flip 4 with Hinge Protection, Z Flip 4 Case with Slide Camera Cover, Clear Back Cover Case for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G (Black)
Amazon

$16.99
$18.99 Save 11%
Get a Grip
dbrand GRIP Case For Z Flip 4
dbrand
Strap In
Samsung Silicone Strap Case
Samsung
Clearly Slim
Spigen Air Skin Designed for Galaxy Z Flip 4 Case (2022) - Crystal Clear
Amazon

$39.99
$44.99 Save 11%

Source: iFixit

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »