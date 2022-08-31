This iFixit Teardown Reveals the Galaxy Foldables’ Greatest Weakness

What was the biggest surprise of this year’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 reveal? Well, it was the first Samsung foldable launch to skim over device durability. We don’t know if these foldables are more rugged than their predecessors. But iFixit’s latest teardown puts things in perspective.

I’ll give you the gist—these phones are still fragile. Daily wear and tear will eventually kill the screen, and the lack of dust protection means that sand is the enemy. If you buy a Samsung foldable, it will eventually need repairs. (Check out iFixit’s short teardown video for the details!)

Play Video

But as iFixit notes, Samsung now offers $20 foldable screen repairs. All you need is a Samsung Care+ membership. We consider this an essential add-on for all Samsung foldable owners, though of course, iFixit has you covered for other Samsung repairs.

We had a great experience testing the Galaxy Z Flip 4. It claimed a high score during our detailed review, and it only lost points due to outdated cameras and short-ish battery life. If you can live with these two problems, then durability is the only true drawback of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 launched in August for $1,000 and $1,800, respectively. You can order them now from Samsung, Amazon, Best Buy, or your carrier.

