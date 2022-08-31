Buying Guides
Samsung Debuts Its Outrageous Odyssey G8 QD-OLED Gaming Monitor

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew Heinzman

News Editor

| 1 min read
The Samsung Odyssey G8 QD-OLED gaming monitor.
Samsung

After launching a wacky vertical monitor, Samsung is back with something a bit more traditional. Well, it’s still a bit weird—the new Odyssey OLED G8 seems to pack in every feature imaginable, including an advanced QD-OLED panel, rear lighting that matches on-screen content, and built-in smart TV software.

The headlining feature, of course, is Samsung’s QD-OLED display. It uses a 34-inch 21:9 panel with Quantum Dot technology, which ensures the benefits of OLED (deep blacks, great colors, a speedy response time) with a higher maximum brightness and reduced burn-in risk.

With a QHD (3,440 x 1,440) resolution, the Odyssey OLED G8 packs a DCI-99.3% color gamut and a million-to-one contrast ratio. It’s VESA DisplayHDR 400 True Black Certified and offers AMD FreeSync Premium for tear-free gameplay.

The rear of this monitor is also pretty impressive. An LED strip matches on-screen content for colorful, immersive bias lighting. But the port selection is kind of strange; there’s USB-C video input, of course, but Samsung also includes Micro HDMI and Mini DisplayPort inputs.

Additionally, this monitor features Samsung Smart Hub integration. It’s a weird name for a pretty straightforward feature—basically, the Odyssey G8 OLED doubles as a smart TV with streaming apps, cloud gaming apps, and SmartThings controls. It also comes with a TV remote. You can disable this feature if you don’t want to use it.

Samsung will launch the Odyssey G8 OLED in Q4 of 2022—sometime between the beginning of October and the end of December. Pricing is unknown, though as you can imagine, a monitor with such advanced features probably costs a lot of money.

Source: Samsung

