Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Solo Stove Fire Pit 2.0 Review: A Removable Ash Pan Makes Cleaning Much Easier
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Victrola Premiere V1 Review: Great For Music, Not For TV
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Review: Greater Than or Equal
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Teslas Make Weird Noises, but That’s Apparently Normal

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Tesla Model 3 for 2022
Tesla

If you’ve ever heard some wild noises or clunking sounds coming from your Tesla, chances are it’s completely normal. With so few moving parts compared to traditional gas vehicles, many owners hear a sound and instantly get worried.

Now, Tesla has updated its owner’s manual with “normal operating sounds” to set the record straight and prevent owners from bringing a vehicle in for unnecessary maintenance requests.

New Tesla owners get concerned when they hear the vehicle’s weird sound while backing up, fan noises while parked, or even some of the clicks or clunk noises these cars occasionally make. Here’s what you need to know.

This week Tesla updated the owner’s manual with eight odd sound clips. Each one represents “normal operating sounds” and shouldn’t be of any concern. The sounds are listed under Climate Controls and Temperature Regulation,” “Battery and Charging,” “Driving,” and “Wheels, Tires, and Brakes.” 

The electric vehicle maker explains these noises with fun names, including humming, wooshing, whirring, clicking, thumping, clunking, banging, popping, creaking, and cranking. It even defines when or where you’ll hear them.

For example, Tesla owners may hear a clicking, clunking, or thumping sound from the vehicle floor, even when parked. The company explains it by saying, “when parked, Model S opens the HV battery contactors to help conserve energy. This sound occurs when you start the vehicle after it’s been parked, and signifies that the high voltage contactors are closing the circuit between your vehicle and the battery.”

Each unique sound coming from a Tesla vehicle now has an explanation in the owner’s manual. So, don’t be alarmed the next time you hear a concerning fan or clunk sound while sitting at an EV charger.

via Reddit

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »