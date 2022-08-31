JBL Stuck a Touchscreen on Its New Earbuds “Smart Case”

It’s safe to say that most wireless earbuds look the same these days with an AirPod-style stem or a big circle in your ear. The cases are mostly identical, too, which is why JBL’s new Tour Pro 2 wireless earbuds mix things up by coming with the “world’s first” smart charging case with a built-in touchscreen.

JBL’s new Tour PRO 2 wireless earbuds feature what JBL calls its best adaptive noise cancellation yet that’s more customizable than before, Bluetooth 5.3 LTE, and have big 10mm drivers compared to just 6.8mm in the previous generation. These new earbuds promise to deliver a vastly improved audio experience.

However, the first thing you’ll notice is the case. That’s because it has a new “smart wireless charging case” with a little 1.45-inch LED touchscreen.

The idea here is likely to differentiate itself from others on the market. And while at first, I thought this didn’t make much sense, it does have some benefits. The JBL Tour PRO 2 charging case touchscreen allows for quick and easy access to several settings. And while yes, you can do this with the companion app, in some instances, it’ll be easier to grab the case if it’s nearby.

On the touchscreen, owners can quickly enable or disable ANC, adjust the noise cancelation levels, and turn on ambient sound mode. Plus, see the battery status for their buds and the case. It’s almost like a little smartwatch, showing playback time, a clock, and other information.

In addition to headphone stuff, the case offers music playback controls, you can receive and answer calls, see text messages, phone notifications, and more. Again, it’s like a simplified smartwatch.

JBL says the new Tour PRO 2 wireless earbuds should last around 10 hours per charge, with an additional 40 hours from the charging case. The Tour Pro 2 wireless earbuds will go on sale for €249 / £220, but JBL didn’t share a release date. However, there’s a good chance they will not come to the U.S. market. If you want something new and different, keep these in mind.