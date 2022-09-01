Philips Hue’s Fancy Gradient Lightstrip Comes to Your PC Monitor

Signify just introduced several exciting new Philips Hue products that offer any room a streamlined and modern look. The popular Philips Hue Lightstrip is now available in smaller sizes for PC monitors. Then, we’re getting three stylish new Lightguide bulbs and a new Downlight for slim ceilings.

Personally, the new Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip for PCs is the most exciting, as it’s not only beautiful but doesn’t require the sync box. Plus, the company confirmed that its Sync mobile app for the sync box would be integrated into the main Hue app later this year.

While Philips Hue’s new gradient Lightstrip is more expensive than something like the Govee monitor lights, it promises to deliver the ultimate light experience for PC gamers. It offers a seamless gradient of rich, bright, vibrant colors easily controlled by your computer. Plus, you no longer have to hide the sync box controller.

As expected, the Play gradient lightstrip for PC uses a 45-degree sleeve for easy mounting and then will flash, dance, and flourish behind your monitor and reflect off the wall. Those looking for a high-end gaming experience will want to grab one of these.

The new lightstrip is available in several sizes, and price points, including 24/27-inch for $169.99, 32/34-inch for $189.99, or a triple-monitor 24/27-inch option tops out at $279.99. All three strips will be available on September 13th.

Other new products include the Hue Lightguide bulbs, which have a new filament inside that offers a beautiful look that’s brighter than ever before. Available in a large globe shape, ellipse, and triangular, these bulbs can diffuse light in any color and have a glossy finish you won’t want to hide. Basically, these were designed to be shown off rather than hidden by a lampshade and will be available in Q4 for around $80.

And finally, there’s a new Philips Hue Slim Downlight that’s perfect for small spaces or ceilings that don’t have enough room for a typical smart bulb. The canless design fits where others don’t, giving you color-capable lights anywhere and everywhere. Even in a slim shell, the Downlight still offers 1200 lumens that are bright enough to handle any room.

The Slim Downlight is available starting today, September 1st, and costs $69.99. Head to the Philips Hue site to see what’s new.