Samsung’s Affordable Galaxy A23 5G Packs a Larger Camera Than the Flip 4

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

The front and back of the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G
Samsung

What’s the point in buying a flagship phone? The new Samsung Galaxy A23 5G costs just $299 and offers some exceptional specs, including a 120Hz refresh rate, a large battery, and camera specs that put the new Galaxy Z Flip 4 to shame.

The Galaxy A23 5G features a 6.6-inch FHD+ (2220 x 1080) display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It uses a modest Snapdragon 695 processor with 5G support, but it also has a 5,000mAh battery. Altogether, these specs should give you a pretty impressive experience with an all-day battery life.

More notably, Samsung stuck a 50MP camera sensor in this phone. That’s significantly larger than the 12MP sensor included in the Galaxy Z Flip 4, which costs $1,000. The Galaxy A23 5G also uses a 5MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP macro lens, 2MP depth sensor, and 8MP selfie camera. (Note that these are the same camera specs as the previous-generation Galaxy A23.)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Review: The Foldable to Buy
RELATEDSamsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Review: The Foldable to Buy

Of course, we don’t know if the Galaxy A23 5G takes better pictures than the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Camera hardware isn’t everything—software processing also plays a part in photo quality, and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 packs the best Snapdragon chipset available today.

The Galaxy A23 5G is now available at Samsung’s webstore. It costs just $299, which is an incredible price for a phone with these specs. Samsung also announced that it’s rolling out the Android 12L update for Galaxy Tab S8-series devices.

Samsung A23 5G

The Samsung A23 5G features an advanced 120Hz display, a large 5,000mAh battery, and a flagship-killer 50MP camera. Grab it now for just $300.

Samsung
