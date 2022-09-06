UGREEN Nexode Mini 45W Dual USB-C Charger Review: Perfectly Portable Power

8/10 ? 1 - Absolute Hot Garbage

2 - Sorta Lukewarm Garbage

3 - Strongly Flawed Design

4 - Some Pros, Lots Of Cons

5 - Acceptably Imperfect

6 - Good Enough to Buy On Sale

7 - Great, But Not Best-In-Class

8 - Fantastic, with Some Footnotes

9 - Shut Up And Take My Money

10 - Absolute Design Nirvana Rating: Price: $40

Don’t let the small size of the UGREEN Nexode Mini 45W Dual USB-C Charger fool you—it’s full of charging power. With 2 USB-C ports and 45 watts of total power, you can quickly charge 2 smartphones at once or 1 robust device such as a MacBook Pro.

While I was able to charge my phone from 51% to full power in about an hour, the winning feature for me is the portability of this charger. It’s the perfect grab-and-go size. Dive into the details below.

Here's What We Like Fast charge capabilities

Charges up to two devices at once

Portable and compact

Foldable prongs And What We Don't Slightly expensive for single device charging

No USB-C cables included

Review Geek's expert reviewers go hands-on with each product we review. We put every piece of hardware through hours of testing in the real world and run them through benchmarks in our lab. We never accept payment to endorse or review a product and never aggregate other people’s reviews. Read more >>

Charge Two Devices at Once

USB-C Port Charging Speeds: 1x USB-C: 45W, 2x USB-C: 25W/20W

UGREEN’s Nexode Mini includes 45W of charging capability in total. It can charge 2 devices concurrently at 25W on one side and 20W on the other. If you wish to charge one device, such as a MacBook Pro, you can power up at 45 watts in total from either port.

Utilizing Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology, the Nexode Mini enables charging speeds far faster than your average charging block. Plus, it’s compatible with Samsung’s Super Fast Charge protocol as well as Apple’s Fast Charge standard. To use the charger, simply plug it straight into any standard electrical outlet and connect your devices via USB-C cables.

To put the Nexode Mini to the test, I performed a couple of experiments. To start, I tested the charger’s capabilities using my smartphone. I connected just my iPhone 11 at 51% and hit full battery in approximately 1 hour.

I also tested the dual charge capabilities by plugging in my AirPods alongside my iPhone. Both charged simultaneously and efficiently without fail.

Perfect Grab-and-Go Size

Dimensions: 1.57 x 1.57 x 1.93in (39.878 x 39.878 x 49.022mm)

1.57 x 1.57 x 1.93in (39.878 x 39.878 x 49.022mm) Weight: 3.46oz (98.09g)

If you’re looking for the perfect charger to grab on your way out the door, this is the one. For me, the size of this charger is the winning feature.

The Nexode Mini is compact, coming in at only 1.57 x 1.57 x 1.93in (39.878 x 39.878 x 49.022mm). Plus, it only weighs 3.46oz (98.09g). According to UGREEN, this charger is around 36% smaller than other 45W chargers on the market.

While I wouldn’t necessarily say this charger is pocket-sized, it’s definitely great to throw into even the smallest laptop cases or bags. UGREEN also made sure to include foldable prongs, which are useful for protecting your other devices as they share space in your bag.

Another benefit is the ability to charge up to two smartphones at once without the need for two wall adapters. This is useful when space is limited, cutting the number of required outlets in half. Plus, the matte black/gray finish blends into any environment.

USB-C Cables Would’ve Been a Nice Addition

This charger includes two power ports, but it doesn’t come with any USB-C cables (I even shook the box to make sure). And while I had several USB-C cables on hand, this might not be true for everyone.

In my humble opinion, including a single UGREEN USB-C cable would be the bonus that took this charger straight to the top.

It’s important to note that when purchasing a USB-C cable, I recommend looking for something with some length. This charger plugs directly into the wall, so you’ll want a cable that can reach your desk, nightstand, or that coffee shop table.

The Best USB-C Cables of 2022 Best USB-C Cable Anker New Nylon USB-C to USB-C Cable Best Budget USB-C Cable Amazon Basics USB-C to USB-A Cable Best Long USB-C Cable Grtoeud USB-C to USB-C Cable Best Short USB-C Cable Anker Powerline III USB-C to USB-C Cable Best Lightning to USB-C Cable Anker New Nylon USB-C to Lightning Cable Best HDMI to USB-C Cable Uni USB-C to HDMI Cable Best AUX to USB-C Cable Cable Matters Premium Braided Aluminum USB-C to 3.5mm Aux Cable Best 3-in-1 Cable Spigen DuraSync 3 in 1 Universal Charger Cable

Should You Buy the UGREEN Nexode Mini 45W Dual USB-C Charger?

Overall, I am happy with this charger. It charges well and saves on space. Plus, it’s the perfect size to pack for travel or work.

As a note, if you’re simply looking for a faster charger for your one mobile device, there are plenty of other budget-friendly options out there. On the other hand, if you want a charger with a little more oomph, take a look at UGREEN’s 65W charger, which is capable of energizing 3 device batteries at a time.

However, if you’re looking for a portable charger that you can use for two mobile devices at once or to charge your laptop when you’re out and about, the UGREEN Nexode Mini 45W Dual USB-C Charger is the one for you.