Mophie’s New Snap+ Wireless Chargers Give Your iPhone a Stylish Home

It’s time to give your iPhone and other Apple accessories a dedicated, stylish charging station. The latest Mophie Snap+ wireless chargers can power multiple devices at once and come in some very handy form-factors—if you can stand the pricing, of course.

Most of Mophie’s Snap+ accessories rely on MagSafe, the magnetic charging standard that’s exclusive to the iPhone 12 and later devices. That said, all three devices include Mophie’s MagSafe adapter, which adds magnetic charging to any Qi-enabled smartphone.

Toggle Full-Size View 1 of 3

The Mophie Snap+ 3-in-1 can charge your phone, Apple Watch, and AirPods.

The Mophie Snap+ Travel Charger can charge four devices at a time thanks to USB ports.

This Mophie Snap+ wireless charging stand can also charge your AirPods.

The 3-in-1 Charging Station seems to be Mophie’s most impressive new product. It’s a compact charging platform for your AirPods, Apple Watch, and iPhone. But I’m more interested in the new Multi-Device Travel Charger, which can power two devices wirelessly and has two USB ports for wired charging.

Mophie’s new Charging Stand and Pad is a bit more low-key. It’s a basic MagSafe charging stand with a small wireless charging pad for phones, AirPods, or other accessories. Still, it looks like a stylish addition to any desk, bedside table, or living room.

All three of Mophie’s new Snap+ chargers are available today. Note that they may take a few days to ship.