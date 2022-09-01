This New 8BitDo Controller Gives Switch Owners an Xbox-Like Experience

Have you ever wanted to use a big boy controller with your Nintendo Switch? Well, the new 8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth gamepad might do the trick. It features an Xbox-like design with advanced customization and macros support, plus a charging dock.

Previously, 8BitDo offered its Ultimate controller in wired and 2.4Ghz (for PC) configurations. But this new Bluetooth model brings the Ultimate controller’s Xbox-like goodness to the Nintendo Switch. And at $70, it’s the same price as Nintendo’s Switch Pro gamepad.

Here’s what’s so cool about the Ultimate controller; you can adjust the tension of its joysticks, remap its buttons, or even assign macros (essentially a script of button presses) to two extra buttons in the controller’s grip.

All of this customization happens within the 8BitDo app on your computer or iPhone. And you can even save custom controller profiles, which are always available by tapping a button on the controller’s face.

The 8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth controller is available for pre-order today. It costs $70, which seems like a steal compared to official gamepads.