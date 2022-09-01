Buying Guides
This New 8BitDo Controller Gives Switch Owners an Xbox-Like Experience

Andrew Heinzman
Plugging the 8BitDo Ultimate controller into its charging dock.
8BitDo

Have you ever wanted to use a big boy controller with your Nintendo Switch? Well, the new 8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth gamepad might do the trick. It features an Xbox-like design with advanced customization and macros support, plus a charging dock.

Previously, 8BitDo offered its Ultimate controller in wired and 2.4Ghz (for PC) configurations. But this new Bluetooth model brings the Ultimate controller’s Xbox-like goodness to the Nintendo Switch. And at $70, it’s the same price as Nintendo’s Switch Pro gamepad.

Customizing the 8BitDo Ultimate while it's connected to a Switch.
The 8BitDo Ultimate controller's rear hand-grip triggers.
Here’s what’s so cool about the Ultimate controller; you can adjust the tension of its joysticks, remap its buttons, or even assign macros (essentially a script of button presses) to two extra buttons in the controller’s grip.

All of this customization happens within the 8BitDo app on your computer or iPhone. And you can even save custom controller profiles, which are always available by tapping a button on the controller’s face.

The 8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth controller is available for pre-order today. It costs $70, which seems like a steal compared to official gamepads.

8Bitdo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller with Charging Dock, Bluetooth Controller for Switch and Windows (Black)

The Xbox-styled 8Bitdo Ultimate controller gives you an enhanced (and customizable) gaming experience on Nintendo Switch or PC. It operates over Bluetooth and comes with a charging dock.

Amazon

$69.99
 

