Disney Could Launch Its Own Version of Amazon Prime

Would you pay for a yearly membership that combines all of Dinsey’s streaming services, parks, resorts, and merchandise goods all in one? According to The Wall Street Journal, the company is exploring the idea of offering a “Disney Prime” type of membership with exactly that.

And while we doubt this membership will get you into Disneyland for free, the company is reportedly looking at ways to increase consumer spending while delivering exclusive perks, discounts, and possibly other enticing goods like early access to merchandise.

For now, this is nothing more than a very early topic of discussion, with no mention of tiers, pricing, or who it’ll even target. However, if it’s similar to Amazon Prime, it’ll bundle just about everything Disney has to offer into one membership fee.

According to the WSJ, Kristina Schake, Disney’s CCO, confirmed the talks and had this to say:

“Technology is giving us new ways to customize and personalize the consumer experience so that we are delivering entertainment, experiences, and products that are most relevant to each of our guests. A membership program is just one of the exciting ideas being explored.”

Disney already has a few different membership-type programs, including the D23 Official Fan Club, which costs $99.99 to $129.99 a year and delivers special access to events, merchandise, and more for Disney fans. Plus, the company offers annual Disneyland passes (or the Magic Key Pass) with resort benefits.

This somewhat makes sense when you consider everything Disney has to offer in its arsenal. There are Disney theme parks, resorts, Disney+ streaming, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, retail stores, merchandise, and even a residential area near Disneyworld full of mansions.

That said, Amazon Prime hugely benefits from shopping and shipping, so pricing would be critical for Disney. Again, this is only a rumor and in the early talks phase, but we could see some type of premium Disney membership in the future.