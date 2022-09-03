Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Solo Stove Fire Pit 2.0 Review: A Removable Ash Pan Makes Cleaning Much Easier
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Govee Glide Hexa Pro Review: Functional, Fun Tech Art
Victrola Premiere V1 Review: Great For Music, Not For TV
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Kobo’s New Waterproof Ereader Could Give Kindle a Run for Its Money

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The Kobo Clara 2E dripping with water.
Rakuten Kobo

If you want an ereader that isn’t locked to the Amazon store, the new Kobo Clara 2E might be your best low-cost option. It packs advanced features, including a gorgeous screen and waterproof design, in a $130 package. And unlike the Kindle, it lets you read any ebook file without a complicated sideloading process.

The Kobo Clara 2E, which is designed by Rakuten, uses a plastic exterior made of 85% recycled materials (10% of which is ocean-bound plastic). It has an IPX8 waterproof rating, and it offers 16GB of built-in storage. For reference, the similarly-spec’d Kindle Paperwhite costs $140 and includes just 8GB of storage in its cheapest configuration.

Rakuten also stuck a very nice display in the Kobo Clara 2E. It uses a 6-inch HD E Ink Carta 1200 touchscreen panel with an integrated backlight and dark mode support. This display has a pixel density of 300 PPI (1448 x 1072 resolution) and a much faster response time than older E Ink panels.

Stop Using Your Tablet Like an eReader
RELATEDStop Using Your Tablet Like an eReader

But of course, the Kobo is most notable for its open nature. It accepts ebooks or documents from any source, which you can transfer to the ereader via USB cable. (Note that DRM-protected ebooks, such as those from the Amazon store, need to have their DRM removed before transferring to the Kobo Clara 2E.)

The Kobo Clara 2E costs $130. Pre-orders are now available at the Rakuten webstore, and orders start shipping on September 22nd.

Kobo Clara 2E

The Kobo Clara 2E features an IPX8 waterproof design, a recycled plastic exterior, and a 6-inch HD E Ink Carta 1200 touchscreen with a comfortable backlight.

Rakuten
READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »