Flic Extends Matter Compatibility to All of Its Smart Home Buttons

Earlier this year, Flic launched the excellent Twist smart home controller. And fans of the company immediately launched on to one of the Twist’s unique features—Matter compatibility. Following the positive response to this product, Flic now says that all of its devices will support Matter upon its eventual release.

The Matter smart home standard, which is supported by Apple, Google, Amazon, Samsung, and dozens of other companies, promises to make “smart home compatibility” a thing of the past. It’s basically a universal translator for smart home devices; all products that support Matter should work together, regardless of their brand.

Flic’s smart buttons can control dozens of different smart home products, including those from Philips, Sonos, and IKEA. They’re also compatible with Alexa, HomeKit, and SmartThings platforms. Matter support will only extend Flic’s capabilities, turning it into (possibly) the best smart home controller brand available today.

We expect the Matter protocol to launch in late 2022 or early 2023. The company behind Flic, called Shortcut Labs, says that its products will automatically update for Matter compatibility upon the protocol’s release.

