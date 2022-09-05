Password Manager Dashlane Wants to Usher in ‘Passwordless Era’

Passkeys are the future of security. So says password manager company, Dashlane. In a blog post this week, the company announced in-browser passkey support for their password management service. Users can start importing passkeys generated by other services into their accounts.

The irony of a password management corporation helping to destroy passwords isn’t lost on CEO JD Sherman. The Verge reports the company chief said:

“We said, you know what, our job is to make security simple for users, and this is a great tool to do that. So we should actually be thinking about ushering in this passwordless era.”

The technology behind the passkey involves replacing typing in a text-based password in favor of a public key cryptography model. Basically, your passkey is stored securely on your smartphone. When you want to log into a site or service, your phone uses biometric data like photos and fingerprints to verify your identity and log you in. Dashlane is incorporating this type of security into its password management system.

Dashlane joins tech giants Apple, Google, and Microsoft in ushering out the password era. The three big companies have a joint venture called the FIDO Alliance that’s dedicated to eliminating passwords. Google demonstrated its passkey solutions earlier this year. Apple plans to roll out its passkey technology before the end of the year with the release of iOS 16. Microsoft currently supports passwordless schemes, though solely with Microsoft accounts.