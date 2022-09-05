Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Solo Stove Fire Pit 2.0 Review: A Removable Ash Pan Makes Cleaning Much Easier
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Govee Glide Hexa Pro Review: Functional, Fun Tech Art
Victrola Premiere V1 Review: Great For Music, Not For TV
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Password Manager Dashlane Wants to Usher in ‘Passwordless Era’

Danny Chadwick
Danny Chadwick
Associate Editor

Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read more...

About Review Geek
@jdannychadwick
| 1 min read
a post it note with the words "My password is 12345"
Vitalii Vodolazskyi/Shutterstock.com

Passkeys are the future of security. So says password manager company, Dashlane. In a blog post this week, the company announced in-browser passkey support for their password management service. Users can start importing passkeys generated by other services into their accounts.

The irony of a password management corporation helping to destroy passwords isn’t lost on CEO JD Sherman. The Verge reports the company chief said:

“We said, you know what, our job is to make security simple for users, and this is a great tool to do that. So we should actually be thinking about ushering in this passwordless era.”

The 5 Best Password Managers of 2022
RELATEDThe 5 Best Password Managers of 2022

The technology behind the passkey involves replacing typing in a text-based password in favor of a public key cryptography model. Basically, your passkey is stored securely on your smartphone. When you want to log into a site or service, your phone uses biometric data like photos and fingerprints to verify your identity and log you in. Dashlane is incorporating this type of security into its password management system.

Dashlane joins tech giants Apple, Google, and Microsoft in ushering out the password era. The three big companies have a joint venture called the FIDO Alliance that’s dedicated to eliminating passwords. Google demonstrated its passkey solutions earlier this year. Apple plans to roll out its passkey technology before the end of the year with the release of iOS 16. Microsoft currently supports passwordless schemes, though solely with Microsoft accounts.

Source: Dashlane via The Verge

READ NEXT
Danny Chadwick Danny Chadwick
Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read Full Bio »